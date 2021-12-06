ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Denmark tightens fiscal policy with 2022 budget deal

By Syndicated Content
 3 days ago

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Denmark’s Social Democratic government on Monday reached a budget agreement for 2022 with supporting parties, which it said was fiscally tighter than previously announced in order to cool a booming economy. “The Danish economy is in a really, really strong period after corona and things are...

#Copenhagen#Offshore Wind#Reuters#Social Democratic#Danish#Danske Bank
