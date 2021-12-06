New rules mean middle-class drug users could lose their UK passport

PM Boris Johnson is expected this week to launch a decade-long plan to tackle illegal drug-related crime which will include removing passports and driving licences from offenders, it has been reported.The crackdown will also include travel bans, harsher sentences for drug dealers, and measures to break up county lines drug gangs.It comes as Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has said he will call in police over “deeply concerning” allegations of cocaine use in the Palace of Westminster.His move comes after The Sunday Times reported that an investigation found evidence of cocaine in 11 out of 12 locations tested in the building.Meanwhile, plans to give the government power to ignore court decisions it doesn’t like would amount to “tyranny” and spell the end of democracy, former Conservative attorney general Dominic Grieve has said.It comes after an ally of Mr Johnson had said that the PM was considering a mechanism that would allow the government to regularly overrule a list of judicial rulings it did not agree with.The plans, which would see an annual bill passed to overrule select decisions, are said to have been drawn up by the lord chancellor, Dominic Raab, and the attorney general, Suella Braverman.â

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO