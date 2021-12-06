ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

New rules mean middle-class drug users could lose their UK passport

By Summer Goodkind
The Tab
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiddle-class drug users are being targeted as part of a 10-year-strategy, where they could see their passport and driving licence taken away as punishment. The government intends to knuckle down on “lifestyle” users of class A drugs – proposals designed to target wealthy professionals who the government claim are driving the...

thetab.com

Comments / 0

#Illegal Drugs#Middle Class#Passport#Heroin#Uk#The Home Office
