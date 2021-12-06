ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Russia has sent documents to India for Sputnik M registration, says RDIF

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia has sent documents to Indian regulators for the registration of its...

wixx.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Putin barrels toward invading Ukraine, encouraged by Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s path toward threatening an invasion of Ukraine is marked by reckless actions. In this move toward defiance of international norms, Putin has been subtly encouraged by former president Donald Trump, a fellow traveler in recklessness. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up.
POTUS
dallassun.com

Russia warns of new 'Cuban Missile Crisis'

Rapidly deteriorating ties between Moscow and Washington could return the world to a tense standoff between nuclear powers not seen for more than half a century, Russia has warned amid strained relations. Speaking on Thursday, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told journalists that the current tensions could lead to a...
POLITICS
The US Sun

Putin’s general warns nuke launchers and hypersonic missiles are ‘ready for action’ amid fears of Ukraine invasion

VLADIMIR Putin's general has warned Russia's nuke launchers and hypersonic missiles are "ready for action" - further fuelling fears of an invasion of Ukraine. Chief of General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said more than 95 per cent of Moscow's ground-based strategic nuclear forces are "kept in constant readiness for combat use".
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuters#Indian#Sputnik M
AFP

US urges Russia to withdraw from Ukraine border or face 'massive consequences'

The United States on Saturday urged Russia to pull back from the brink over Ukraine, warning that the G7 and its allies will impose tough measures if it abandons diplomacy. The warning came as Russian sabre-rattling against Ukraine and how to counter an increasingly assertive China dominated the first day of a two-day meeting of G7 foreign ministers in the British city.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
The Independent

UK deploys further troops to Poland and Lithuania amid Belarus border tensions

The UK is to deploy additional troops to Poland and Lithuania amid tensions at their borders with Belarus The Ministry of Defence announced that 140 military engineers will be sent to Poland, adding that a separate team has also been sent to Lithuania.“Poland and Lithuania, along with their Baltic neighbour Latvia, have been under significant pressure from migration originating from Belarus and facilitated by the Lukashenko regime for a number of months,” the MoD said.The deployment comes amid increased tensions with Russia over its military presence near the Ukrainian border.Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Wednesday that it would be...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Russia urges NATO to formally drop Ukraine & Georgia ascension plans

Russia has called upon NATO to publicly reverse its previously stated intent to take former Soviet states Ukraine and Georgia into its ranks, arguing that doing so would benefit the ?fundamental interests of European security.?. The Foreign Ministry in Moscow expanded on the idea of a comprehensive security deal with...
POLITICS
KIRO 7 Seattle

UK warns over reliance on Russian gas as G7 ministers meet

LIVERPOOL, England — (AP) — Britain’s top diplomat welcomed Group of Seven foreign ministers to Liverpool on Saturday with a warning that “free democratic nations” must wean themselves off Russian gas and Russian money to preserve their independence. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is hosting U.S....
ECONOMY
The Independent

G7 foreign ministers meet with Russia, China, Iran on agenda

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations are gathering for a weekend in Liverpool, with the British hosts seeking elusive unity to ease growing tensions with Russia China and Iran U.K. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is due to greet U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other G-7 counterparts Friday evening ahead of two days of talks in the northwest England port city famed for its youthful energy, its soccer teams and The Beatles.Concerns about Russia’s troop build-up near Ukraine, China’s muscle-flexing in the Indo-Pacific and lagging efforts to vaccinate the world against the coronavirus are...
WORLD
AFP

No green light for Nord Stream pipeline if any Ukraine escalation: Germany

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia will not be allowed to operate in the event of any new "escalation" in Ukraine, under an agreement between Berlin and Washington, Germany's new Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Sunday. "In the event of further escalation this gas pipeline could not come into service," Baerbock told German television station ZDF, clarifying earlier threats made by Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Baerbock was speaking after the weekend G7 meeting on tensions with Russia, and ahead of a sit-down with her European partners on Monday. Scholz had earlier said during a visit to Poland that: "It would be a serious mistake to believe that violating the borders of a European country would remain without consequences."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

At G7, UK warns Russia of 'severe' cost of Ukraine incursion

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Sunday that “the world’s largest economies are united” in warning Russia that an invasion of Ukraine would have “massive” — though largely undisclosed — consequences.Russia’s military buildup near the Ukrainian border has dominated talks among foreign ministers from the Group of Seven wealthy democracies in the English city of Liverpool The U.S. and its NATO and G-7 allies worry that the movement of Russian troops and weapons to the border region could be precursor to an invasion, and have vowed to inflict heavy sanctions on Russia’s economy if that happens.Moscow denies having...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy