MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Blue Origin’s third crewed mission, which will send news anchor Michael Strahan, the daughter of late astronaut Alan Shepard, and even a Miami Beach resident and his son to suborbital space, is expected to launch early Saturday morning. Liftoff is expected from Blue Origin’s Launch Site One near the rural town of Van Horn, Texas at 9:45 a.m. but could change due to weather or technical issues. It’ll be the first time the New Shepard rocket will have all six seats filled. Two of those seats will be filled by Miami Beach resident and tech entrepreneur Lane Bess and his...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO