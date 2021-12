Emily in Paris's Lucien Laviscount was most recently linked to former Little Mix-er Jesy Nelson (and a few years back, he was rumored to be seeing Nelson's former bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock), but it turns out that Laviscount has been involved in more than a few rumored relationships that panned out to be nothing. So who has the Emily in Paris star really romanced in recent years? Since his rise on Grange Hill in 2007, the actor has been said to have dated a number of his costars, including Brooke Vincent, Dominique Jackson, Amy Childs, and Kerry Katona, but nothing has been confirmed. A few women, though, have been pictured with him on more than one occasion and even spoken about their romance with Laviscount. For what we were able to dig up, keep reading.

PARIS, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO