ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Fly Pie Is A GNOME Shell Launcher For Users With One Hand On The Mouse Most Of The Time

By Logix
linuxuprising.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFly Pie is a GNOME Shell launcher (available as an extension) designed for users who have one hand on the mouse most of the time. It can be used to launch applications, URLs, recent files, simulate hotkeys, access the clipboard, and more. It works under both X11 and Wayland....

www.linuxuprising.com

Comments / 0

Related
Android Police

One of Chrome's most useful accessibility features is now available for more users

Accessibility has been a key focus of Google's for years, with the company always looking to add new ways for people to interact with their products so that they're accessible to as many people as possible. One of its standout accessibility features is Chrome's ability to caption images automatically when reading out a page, which is now available for more people in more languages.
INTERNET
vmware.com

Workspace ONE Launcher keeps getting better

Recently we shared the complete design overhaul for Workspace ONE Launcher. The revamped user experience and customization options are major advances for the product, but we’re not stopping there. Workspace ONE Launcher 21.10 just released with an improved check-in check-out experience and more informative graphics. Launcher can now be...
TECHNOLOGY
Gadget Flow

Walleche wallet & sacoche in one lets you keep your hands free and spend time in nature

Hit the road on your bike or by foot and take the Walleche wallet & sacoche. With a minimal design, it lets you go out more freely by taking minimal personal belongings. Crafted with the belief that modern people need to spend more time in nature, it encourages minimalism. Designed by a company from Japan, it has a light weight of only 100 grams yet holds quite a bit! In fact, it measures nearly 5 inches high, about 9 inches wide, and fewer than half an inch deep. Originally designed for cycling competitions, a sacoche is lightweight and compact. In true form, the Walleche is even more compact than a sacoche, providing a minimal design for all your essentials. Hold everything from keys to your phone and cards to your earbuds. Overall, it has a sleek look that you’ll love to carry with you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Fly#The Pie#Gnome Shell#Keyboard Shortcut#Fly Pie#X11#Wayland
PC Magazine

How to Remove Annoying Ads From Windows 11

While there is much to like about Windows 11, there are a few things Microsoft didn't get right, including its continued insistence on injecting ads into the operating system. Like Windows 10 before it, boot up a brand-new Windows 11 machine, and ads will eventually pop up. Luckily, the new OS only requires a few settings tweaks to improve things, if you know where to look.
SOFTWARE
Inverse

75 gifts under $25 on Amazon that are so impressive they'll make people think you’re rich

With the holiday season approaching, the pressure to find the perfect gift is on. Whether you have an entire family to buy for, need something for just one other person, or will need an item for an office gift swap, searching for a great gift can be stressful, especially when you don't want to break the bank but still want to give a clever, smart, fun, or practical present.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

Review: Acer’s ConceptD 5 Creative Laptop Holds Its Own

When it comes to the world of professional, creative laptops, the market is a pretty crowded space with offerings from Apple, Dell, and countless others. Yet, over the last few years, Acer has made considerable strides into competing with the big dogs of this area with their Concept series. Their newest release, the ConceptD 5 (which we received for testing), is arguably their best foray into the space thus far, making a significant splash. Acer ConceptD 5: What We Liked You’ll notice right away the ConceptD 5 isn’t quite like other creative notebooks; the sleek matte black coating evokes feelings of a...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop

One of the best Black Friday deals we’ve found features this affordable yet functional Acer Chromebook Spin 311 convertible laptop. It’s extremely rare to find such a drastic discount on a product that’s so popular, but you can purchase this 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop for only $155. Originally $299, you’re saving yourself a whopping $144 this Black Friday. If you’ve been looking at some Black Friday Chromebook deals, this might be the product for you to pick up.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Security holes discovered in 9 popular routers – is yours on the list?

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 150+ Amazon Black Friday sales that just came back Keeping a close eye on your online accounts is incredibly important with scams, hacks, and breaches as common as they are. Your hardware is at risk as well, which is why we always recommend keeping your devices updated. In fact, one of the most indispensable devices in your home can also be one of the most vulnerable. Cybersecurity researchers recently examined a number of popular WiFi routers and found over 200 potential security holes that could put your data at risk. Popular WiFi routers have huge security holes Editors at...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $31 today

Unless you’re a BGR Deals reader, you might not have even heard of Depstech’s wireless borescope cameras before now. Don’t feel bad because most people out there probably have no idea what they are. Rest assured, however, that once you try out one of these awesome little gadgets, you’ll love it and you’ll be so mad that you’re only learning about it now. Among BGR Deals readers, they’re best-sellers anytime they go on sale. And today, there are some wireless borescope camera deals that you should definitely take advantage of. Borescope cameras are basically snake cameras that can see inside of almost...
ELECTRONICS
TechCrunch

Sony’s $9,000 pro drone starts shipping Christmas Eve

That is, until this morning, when Sony announced the AirPeak will be hitting a 2021 launch – just under the wire. Pre-orders on the product open today, with an estimated ship date of December 24 – so a slightly belated Christmas arrival for the cinematographer in your life who has everything (we somehow missed that gift guide this year).
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

What Is GOG Galaxy? The Ultimate All-In-One Games Launcher

Nowadays, PC game launchers seem to crop up all the time. There's Steam, Ubisoft Connect, the Epic Games Store, Origin, and more. It gets hard to keep track of which launcher you need to use to play certain games. GOG Galaxy aims to take that difficulty away. It's a universal...
VIDEO GAMES
People

Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Is Packed with Massive Furniture Discounts Up to 70% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. With so many places to shop for furniture, it often feels difficult to choose where to shop, especially if you're on the hunt for discounts. With Amazon's secret outlet, you won't have to search too far to find incredible deals in just about every category, including electronics and books. Right now, the furniture department is overflowing with discounts that are too good to miss out on.
HOME & GARDEN
nintendowire.com

Kirby hand sanitizer flying to Japanese amusement centers

Kirby merchandise is all encompassing at this point – if you can name it, there’s likely a version of it with Kirby’s adorable face plastered on the side. Case in point, hand sanitizers. The world has become much more familiar with these devices over the past two years and now they’re getting a whole lot cuter.
ASIA
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Cyber Monday Theragun Deals to Shop Now

There’s no better time to score yourself a top-rated massage gun or recovery tool for the holiday: Therabody (formerly known as just Theragun) has unveiled its Cyber Monday deals and honestly — they’re really good. Therabody’s 2021 Cyber Monday deals run through the end of Monday, November 29 and get you up to $300 off the brand’s most popular devices. It even includes deals on the brand’s TheraOne CBD products, and a Cyber Monday online exclusive offer you can’t get anywhere else. 1. Theragun PRO Amazon Buy:Theragun PROat$399 Of course, the brand is best-known for its Theragun percussive therapy devices, and all Theraguns are on...
RETAIL
SPY

The 20 Best Gifts for Men You Should Always Buy on Amazon

Looking for the best gifts for men on Amazon? We’ve got you. Whether it’s for a birthday, Christmas or just because, finding the right gift for a guy can be a time-consuming process. What’s right for one person isn’t necessarily going to be right for someone else, so a little extra thinking can be required. However, one of the handiest things to know when picking a successful gift is knowing exactly what said person is into. Oh, and it also helps knowing you have access to the best gifts for men on Amazon. What makes Amazon a standout choice for finding gifts...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy