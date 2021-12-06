ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boogie Woogie Basslines with Mary Flower

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAward-winning fingerstyle acoustic blues guitarist, music educator and Elixir® Strings artist Mary Flower breaks down the best fingering for a rolling boogie woogie-style bassline in this quick acoustic guitar lesson. Mary...

acousticguitar.com

editorials24.com

Influential Reggae Producer, Bassist Was 68 – Editorials24

Robbie Shakespeare, whose influential work as a bassist and record producer saw him nominated for 13 Grammy Awards, has died at the age of 68. He died at a hospital in Florida, according to news reports, where he was recently undergoing surgery related to his kidneys. The Jamaican artist was...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Questlove Heralds the ‘Unparalleled Production Riddem Prowess’ of Robbie Shakespeare

Questlove praised Robbie Shakespeare for pushing the boundaries of reggae without sacrificing vision or integrity in a tribute to the bassist, who died Wednesday, Dec. 8. The Roots drummer heralded Shakespeare and his longtime creative partner, drummer Sly Dunbar, writing, “You might have seen the name. You might not know the legacy by heart but believe you me their production riddem prowess was unparalleled.”  Questlove peeled off a handful of the “gazillion rhythm beds we have collectively made the epicenter of our joy,” which Sly and Robbie were behind. Their “Bam Bam” riddem for Chaka Demus and Pliers, he said, “singlehandedly took...
MUSIC
radiokmzn.com

DEEP PURPLE SHARE ANIMATED 'ROCKIN' PNEUMONIA AND THE BOOGIE WOOGIE FLU' VIDEO

Deep Purple recently released an animated video for their cover of Huey “Piano” Smith’s 1957 classic, “Rockin’ Pneumonia And The Boogie Woogie Flu.”. The version is part of the band’s Turning To Crime record, released on Friday (November 26). Bob Ezrin produced the album, which contains songs not written by the band.
MUSIC
Variety

Robbie Shakespeare, Sly and Robbie Bassist, Dies at 68

Robbie Shakespeare, a record producer and acclaimed bassist of the Jamaican duo Sly and Robbie, has died. He was 68. It had been reported by The Jamaica Gleaner that the musician had recently undergone surgery related to his kidneys. He was living in a hospital in Florida before his death. News of Shakespeare’s death was also shared by Jamaica’s Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport on its official Twitter. “Minister [Olivia] Grange [is] saddened by the passing of the legendary bassist Robbie Shakespeare,” reads the ministry’s official statement. “Robbie’s loss will be felt by the industry at home and abroad. He will be...
MUSIC
Richard Thompson
dailyrecordnews.com

Boogie Man's new location helps keep the music flowing

The portable folding sign out front on the sidewalk is handwritten in colorful magic marker announcing the new location. He’s hoping to get one of those giant Nashville neon, big guitar signs down the road, but for the time being, the Boogie Man Music store is settling in on Second Avenue.
RETAIL
wpr.org

Aspidistrafly, 'The Voice of Flowers'

Aspidistrafly – singer-songwriter April Lee and producer Ricks Ang – traffics in a lush tranquility, attuned to the ever-changing movement of age and landscape. A Little Fable, released a decade ago, found a second life via fashionable fairies on TikTok, but now the Singapore-based duo returns to deepen its abstract, pastoral beauty with Altar of Dreams (out Feb. 25). In its gauzy-yet-glossy arrangement of flute, strings, clarinet, saxophone and piano, "The Voice of Flowers" feels less like the wispy Vashti Bunyan influence of Aspidistrafly's past, approaching something more like an ambient Adele ballad ornamented by environmental field recordings. Lee doesn't belt out her romantic sorrow here, but hangs it in the chasm of her lower register, to survey "the furthest crevices of the earth / We voyaged through death and birth."
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
#Guitar Lessons#Bassline#Boogie Woogie#Polyweb
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

We regret to inform you that Eric Clapton is at it again

Eric Clapton doubles down on his anti-vaxxer stance in a podcast appearance, while blaming a bad Rolling Stone review for the demise of legendary late-60s rockers Cream. It seems a quiet and dignified retirement isn't on the cards for Eric Clapton, as the guitarist recently appeared on The Defender, a podcast hosted by vocal anti-vaccine campaigner Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (Yes, he is a relation.)
MUSIC
The Guardian

David Dalaithngu obituary: Walkabout star a ‘consummate actor’ who helped reinvent Australian film

The charismatic actor, mesmerising dancer and cultural icon David Dalaithngu is finally going home. Dalaithngu, of the Mandhalpuyngu clan in Arnhem Land, spent his final years battling lung cancer in the care of his friend Mary Hood in Murray Bridge, in South Australia. He often said how much he missed his country but understood his deteriorating health made it impossible to travel.
CELEBRITIES
103.7 THE LOON

Robby Krieger Says Jim Morrison Wanted to Experience Insanity

Doors guitarist Robby Krieger says late bandmate Jim Morrison welcomed syphilis, arguing that he didn't fear going crazy. The potentially fatal sexually transmitted disease’s symptoms can include the loss of mental faculties, and has long been connected to the lives of 18th and 19th century artists. But the development of modern antibiotics means that it's no longer usually lethal.
MUSIC
1057kokz.com

George Harrison passed away 20 years ago today

Today marks the 20th anniversary of the death of George Harrison, who passed away from complications from lung cancer at age 58. Harrison, of course, first came to fame as the lead guitarist of The Beatles, then had a long and successful career as a solo artist. While the Fab...
CELEBRITIES
musicinminnesota.com

The Best Rock Bands of All Time

Rock n roll enthusiasts know that the group that suggests that the genre has lost its relevance has lost good taste. When you listen to some of the best rock bands of all time, it becomes clear that rock music is sure to ace the test of time and will live as long as the people who rock live on the planet. In this article, we will look at some of the best rock bands that rocked the face of the earth with their rock n roll music and talent. Let’s roll, shall we?
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

10 Things You Didn’t Know George Harrison Did

“I play a little guitar, write a few tunes, make a few movies, but none of that’s really me,” George Harrison once said. “The real me is something else.” Harrison was many things – including a master of understatement. But he was right to point out that his true character remains elusive. He was one of the most famous men in the world, but he loathed superstardom. He preached piety and simple pleasures, yet he lived in a 120-room mansion and collected ultra high-end cars. His studious facade belayed a brilliant sense of humor, which led him to produce some of the greatest comedies of all time. The songs he wrote focused on both the glory of God and the petty annoyances of day-to-day life.
CELEBRITIES
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Taylor Swift loses Grammy nomination

LOS ANGELES — Taylor Swift, St. Vincent and Jack Antonoff have lost one of their Grammy nominations. The three were removed from the nomination from Album of the Year for Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour”, the Recording Academy announced. Swift, St. Vincent, and Antonoff had been listed as songwriters on Rodrigo’s song,...
MUSIC

