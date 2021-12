How does one react after pulling off one of the nicest assists in NHL history?. Trevor Zegras pulled off the unthinkable on Tuesday night when he pulled off his own version of ‘The Michigan’ by putting the puck on his stick and actually throwing it over Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen for teammate Sonny Milaon to bat in. No one could believe it, and all Zeegz could really do was laugh it off when he got back to the bench.

