Teofimo Lopez Has Tough Times and Suicidal Thoughts in 2021. In the aftermath of his bout with Vasiliy Lomachenko, former lightweight champion Teofimo “Take Over” Lopez (16-1, 12 KO’s) revealed some notable injuries. Among them he listed a busted wrist and injured foot. Now, following his upset loss to George Kambosos, it has now come to light that Lopez entered that bout impaired as well. In a news report by ESPN, according to otolaryngologist Dr. Linda Dahl, the Take Over was very close to losing his life in his duel with Kambosos.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO