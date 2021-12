UFC president Dana White has said Conor McGregor’s desire to compete is still strong as the Irishman recovers from a broken leg.McGregor suffered the injury in July, at the end of the first round of his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier, who knocked out the former dual-weight champion in January.McGregor said last month that he will be healthy enough to return to sparring next spring, with a return to the Octagon likely coming next summer at the earliest.“He’s chomping at the bit to get back in there and compete again,” White said on The Jim Rome Podcast.“It’s going to...

UFC ・ 6 DAYS AGO