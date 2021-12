A man is accused of stealing a Goodwill Industries truck then crashing it on private property as he evaded police. A Goodwill employee was unloading a box truck at about 10:15 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Alfred Street. A 51-year-old Scott man got in the cab of the truck and started to drive it, Scott Police Chief Chad Leger said in a release.

14 HOURS AGO