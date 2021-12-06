ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Marcus Theatres see promising initial results from pilot of vaccine-only movies

wpr.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Wisconsin battles another surge in COVID-19 cases and braces for the omicron variant, a new offering from Marcus Theatres may seem even more enticing. The Milwaukee-based cinema chain recently started offering vaccine-only showings at select theaters, including New Berlin’s Ridge Cinema and Mequon’s North Shore Cinema. Marcus Corp....

www.wpr.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
wglr.com

Marcus Theatres will offer ‘vaccine-required’ shows starting Friday

MADISON, Wis.– Dane County businesses are being proactive, trying to stay ahead of the omicron variant by tightening COVID-19 restrictions now. For Marcus Theatres, that means offering vaccination-required shows starting Friday. “As many people were comfortable coming back, there were some who just weren’t ready yet,” said Greg Marcus, president...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Variety

Universal Movies Will Land on Peacock After 45 Days in Theaters

Universal’s upcoming films will premiere on Peacock, the streaming service owned by NBCUniversal, as early as 45 days after debuting on the big screen. The arrangement does not impact the studio’s existing premium video-on-demand deals with exhibition. It does, however, shrink the traditional Pay 1 window — which was roughly 120 days prior to the pandemic — allowing the majority of its movies to land on streaming services sooner than normal. Universal’s new model will begin with its 2022 slate, which includes Jennifer Lopez’s musical comedy “Marry Me,” the globe-trotting espionage thriller “The 355,” the George Clooney-Julia Roberts romantic comedy “Ticket to...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

How ‘West Side Story’ Hopes to Defy Box Office Odds

Musicals have been singing decidedly off-key at the box office, but Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story hopes to reverse that curse. Disney and 20th Century open the big-budget revival in theaters Dec. 10 — 60 years after the first movie adaptation of the Broadway sensation became a box office hit, then scored 10 Oscars, including one for best picture. Disney has thrown its full marketing might behind selling Spielberg’s West Side Story, but despite an iconic property, an A-list helmer and early rave reviews, there are major challenges. In response, the overall campaign has positioned the film as an event pic...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
New Berlin, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Entertainment
wpr.org

Netflix is making a feature film about the Thanksgiving grandma text mix-up

One grandma's mistaken text message is now being adapted into a Netflix feature film. In 2016, Jamal Hinton, a senior in high school, received a text from a grandmother inviting him over for Thanksgiving dinner. Hinton quickly figured out it wasn't his grandmother, but grandma Wanda Dench still extended her...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘House of Gucci,’ ‘Encanto’ Continue Reign at U.K. Box Office

Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci,” starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, continued atop the U.K. and Ireland box office in its second weekend. The Universal release collected £1.5 million ($2 million) and now has £5.5 million at the box office, according to numbers released by Comscore. Disney release “Encanto,” took £1.2 million in its second weekend and has a total of £3.3 million. Sony’s “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” was in third place with £1.06 million and has amassed £9.1 million after three weekends. Piece of Magic Entertainment’s seasonal release, Christmas concert film “Christmas With Andre,” featuring Dutch violinist and conductor André Rieu, debuted...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Movies#Dvd#Lawsuits#Ridge Cinema#Marcus Corp#Sun Prairie#Palace Cinema#Amc Theatres#Regal Theatres
IndieWire

Advent Calendars for Movie and TV Fans: ‘A Christmas Story,’ ‘The Office,’ and More

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The countdown to Christmas has begun! Which means that instead of ticking off the days on your deranged makeshift home office whiteboard, there’s still time to keep track of how many days until Christmas via the shared cultural experience of the Advent calendar. The act of opening a little cardboard door in a calendar and popping out a weird-tasting chocolate is not relegated to...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

TCM Big Screen Classics 2022 Lineup Unveiled (Exclusive)

The party begins at Rick’s Café Américain and ends in Bedford Falls. Eightieth anniversary screenings of Casablanca (1942) on Jan. 23 and 26 will kick off the TCM Big Screen Classics monthly schedule of cinematic masterpieces next year, and It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) will close the show on Dec. 18 and 21. In between, the films being shown in more than 650 locations across the country for each event are Lady Sings the Blues (1972) in February, The Quiet Man (1952) in March, Singin’ in the Rain (1952) in April, Smokey and the Bandit (1977) in May, What Ever Happened to...
MOVIES
myeasternshoremd.com

Children's Theatre to host drive-in movie night

ANNAPOLIS — On Dec. 4, parking lot at Children's Theatre of Annapolis, 1661 Bay Head Road, will turn into a drive-in movie theater with two holiday films playing on a large screen and sound playing from a special radio station piped into the cars. Up first, the movie "Klaus" will...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
mostmetro.com

Adults Only Who’s Holiday Opens At The Loft Theatre

“We have a bit of history of finding those off-center, holiday shows that make us laugh” states Human Race Artistic Director and Founding Member, Kevin Moore. “I recall the naughty elf in Santaland Diaries, and the crazy residents from A Tuna Christmas. Who’s Holiday! continues this tradition. It is definitely an irreverant, “adults-night-out.”
PERFORMING ARTS
TVOvermind

Five Ideas for a Star Wars What-If Series

It might sound like a copycat move, but given that both Lucasfilm and Marvel are owned by Disney it feels as though it would be allowable, especially since the idea would be copied, but the stories would still be unique, as would the outcomes. Apart from that, there was a Star Wars graphic novel that dealt with the idea of what might happen had certain events happened differently in the main story, so it’s not too out of bounds to think about what might be possible in an animated story. Quite a few fans might have an issue with it, but something kind of indicates that they would get over it after a while, especially since it would be featuring some of their favorite characters, and it might actually put a smile on the faces of some folks, along with a few actors who might be selected to play the parts. Here are a few what-if ideas that might work for a Star Wars series.
MOVIES
Variety

ViacomCBS, Wattpad Webtoon Studios Team for Paramount Plus Series Slate

ViacomCBS International Studios and Wattpad Webtoon Studios revealed a global partnership to source emerging content and creative talent from around the world to develop a slate of original series based on hit Wattpad and Webtoon stories. Wattpad Webtoon Studios and ViacomCBS International Studios’ production arm, VIS, will coproduce content for ViacomCBS’ networks and platforms, including its premium streaming service Paramount Plus. In June, Wattpad, a top user-contributed fiction app, combined its TV, film and books division with the studio operations of digital comics platform Webtoon. Previously, South Korea-based Naver, Webtoon’s owner, acquired Wattpad for $600 million. Naver had said it would fund...
BUSINESS
coshoctonbeacontoday.com

Shelby Theatres offering sensory friendly movies

For many special needs families, simply going to a movie isn’t usually an option. The loud movie, the dark theater and the need to sit quietly can have a huge effect on those with sensory issues. Flashing lights and loud music can be extremely painful. Add to that the fact that others in the theater can be cruel to those with special needs and most families just choose to stay home. Shelby Theatre is choosing to help those families by offering sensory friendly movies.
SHELBY, OH
insidevancouver.ca

Spotlighting Accessibility Initiatives at the Arts Club Theatre Company and The Cultch

Before the non-profit society VocalEye launched in Vancouver in 2009, Amy Amantea, who lives with legal blindness, felt lost when she went out to enjoy live theatre. “I was having a very expensive two-hour nap. I’d buy a ticket, I’d sit in the nice, dark, comfy theatre, and I couldn’t follow the plotline to save my life. So, it got boring. I would hear people laugh or ooh or aah, and I would have no idea what we were engaged with, so I couldn’t be a part of that,” she says. Now, thanks to VocalEye’s live descriptions at performances, she can feel belonging at a theatre experience.
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy