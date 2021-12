Flowers Foods has done well to maintain and grow its brands in recent years. One of the staples of the human diet is bread. Though not every person consumes that, the vast majority do. It is cheap and easy to make, making it a favorite amongst consumers since time immemorial. For investors who are interested in buying into this particular theme, one interesting prospect to consider is Flowers Foods (FLO). In recent years, the company has returned to a state of growth after having previously been stagnant. Though net profits have been stuck in a fairly narrow range, that picture is changing and other cash flow metrics have improved markedly over time. Add onto this the fact that shares look generally cheap at this time, and any investor who's interested in this particular type of firm should find Flowers Foods particularly appealing.

RETAIL ・ 10 DAYS AGO