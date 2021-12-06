ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christine Lagarde orders redesign of euro banknotes to make them ‘more relatable’

By Tim Wallace
Telegraph
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuro banknotes are to undergo a major redesign, as the bloc’s central bank strives to make the currency “more relatable to Europeans of all ages and backgrounds”. Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank (ECB), has commissioned 19 experts in fields from art and design to physics and archaeology –...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Christine Lagarde


Euro
