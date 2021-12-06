ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Weather: Wind Advisory In Effect; Temperature Drop Monday

By Laura Bannon
 3 days ago

CHCIAGO (CBS)– Temperatures are dropping.

A Wind Advisory was in effect for much of the area through noon Monday as gusts top 45 to 50 mph. It will be a very windy day with colder temperatures.

Monday’s temperatures start in the 30s with temperatures dropping to the teens and 20s by the evening.

Things stay on the colder side through Tuesday. Highs reach the 20s with light snow or flurries possible in the afternoon and continues into night.

Gradually warming up through the end of the week.

cbslocal.com

Chicago Weather: Rain Chances Increase Through Day Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be mostly cloudy and not as cold Thursday night, with lows in the low 30s. We’ll start out dry on Friday morning, then rain chances will increase through the afternoon and evening. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible, but mainly for areas to the south of I-80.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Minnesota

‘The Evening Commute Could Be Pretty Tough’: Twin Cities Brace For Snowstorm, Possible Snow Emergencies

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) – Before any snowflakes had fallen, Jim Olsen was busy in his garage Thursday evening. He changed in the oil in his snow blower and gave it fresh fuel, giving him a calm confidence that his trusty winter tool would be ready. “If you’re running the proper fuel in it, most of the time you’re not gonna have an issue,” he said, referencing how he uses non-oxygenated gas to extend the blower’s life. Sure enough, it started right up. “I just don’t want to be stuck here in the garage (Friday) pulling away at a snow blower...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ABC10

Temperatures could drop to upper 20s in some locations as Frost Advisory issued for Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Another twist in Northern California's return to winter weather is cold air moving in quickly Thursday night. A Frost advisory has been issued for late Thursday through Friday morning. Frost advisories are helpful reminders to bring some plants inside before you go to bed Thursday as the cold temps arrive when most are sleeping. Frost can also easily appears on windows for cars left outside and on some walkways, making them slippery.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Unseasonably Warm Weather Continues, Near Record Heat In The Afternoon

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Residents of southern Miami-Dade and portions of the northern Keys woke to patchy dense fog on Thursday morning. It was a mild and muggy start across South Florida with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Highs climb to the low to mid-80s in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. The CBS4 Weather team is forecasting a high of 85 degrees in Miami. The current record for Miami is 87 degrees set back in 2009. It will be mainly dry with only the chance for a stray shower. Thursday night lows will fall to the low...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Conditions Point To 2021 Not Being A White Christmas

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning, it’s looking more and more likely that we are not going to have a white Christmas this year. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos A white Christmas is defined as a Christmas with an inch or more of snow on the ground on Christmas morning. More specifically at 7:00 a.m. when the official reading is taken every day. After being in a cold pattern over the past month, long-term weather patterns are now showing strong signals of above-average temperatures for the rest of the month...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain Chances Increase Through Day Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be mostly cloudy and not as cold Thursday night with lows in the low 30s. We’ll start out dry on Friday morning, then rain chances will increase through the afternoon and evening. A few rumbles of thunder and heavy downpours will be possible. (Credit: CBS 2) A strong storm producing gusty winds will be possible, but mainly for areas south and southeast of Chicago. Rainfall amounts could add up to as much as an inch in some spots. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Rain chances continue through Friday night, even a few heavy storms will be possible. A...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sacramento

Rain, Snow, Freezing Temperatures On Deck For Northern California

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Several days of wet weather are in store for Northern California. Periods of light to moderate rain started in the valley Wednesday night. The Sierra is also expected to see periods of moderate to heavy snow, and chain controls are already in place along Interstate 80 and Highway 50. Periods of wet weather are forecast to continue at least through early next week. Mountain snow & Valley rain return tonight-Thursday. Dry & colder weather are forecast for the weekend, then wetter weather is likely Sunday-early next week. Stay tuned for forecast updates! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/VFInjwSWO5 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 8,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
