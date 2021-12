Jon Gosselin spent his Thanksgiving in the emergency room. The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star revealed that he was bitten by a brown recluse spider in his sleep. He says he woke up as a result of being in "excruciating" pain. He told The Sun his leg swelled up to "twice the size" of normal, along with a "red-looking blister with a large red circle around it." The famous father lives in Redding, PA with two of his children. When he realized he was bit by something, he was DJ'ing for the weekend in Philadelphia on a gig. He says he limped his way to his car and drove himself to the hospital. His doctor quickly realized the bite was from a brown recluse.

