Thumbprint Cookies

By Maria Lichty
twopeasandtheirpod.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI love creating new cookie recipes, but I also love the classics. One of our favorite cookies to make at Christmas time are Thumbprint Cookies. They are a holiday favorite and a great addition to any cookie platter. So what are Thumbprint Cookies? If you haven’t had a jam...

www.twopeasandtheirpod.com

chatelaine.com

Whipped shortbread cookies

One of our most popular cookie recipes this year! Each bite of these delicate, buttery cookies melts in your mouth. A note on butter: For these whipped shortbread cookies, we prefer to leave the butter out overnight (although the warmer your kitchen, the less time it will need to come up to temperature). To ensure your batter becomes soft enough to be easily piped, the butter should be so malleable that it can be dipped into with a spoon.
Epicurious

Must Be the Season of the Spritz Cookie

All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. I’m sinking into the folds of my sofa, the edible has just kicked in, and my living room room is alive with the smooth jazz stylings of Kenny G’s 1986 hip-thruster “Sade.” A YouTube video is playing on my laptop, depicting a hulking stainless steel machine pumping out dozens and dozens of perfectly portioned squirts of cookie dough in neat little rows, almost seamlessly following the improvisational groove of Kenneth Bruce Gorelick’s sexy-ass clarinet. I am mesmerized.
thepioneerwoman.com

The Pioneer Woman's Month of Christmas Cookies

When December rolls around, you can just picture chestnuts roasting on an open fire, Jack Frost nipping at your nose…and a big ol' batch of Christmas cookies baking in the oven. Okay, that's not how the song goes—but it should be! Few holiday traditions are as nostalgic as baking (and...
myalbertlea.com

Ginger Cookies

In a large bowl, cream together the margarine and 1 cup sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the egg, then stir in the water and molasses. Gradually stir the sifted ingredients into the molasses mixture. Shape dough into walnut sized balls, and roll them in the remaining 2 tablespoons of sugar. Place the cookies 2 inches apart onto an ungreased cookie sheet, and flatten slightly.
Food52

Fruitcake Cookies

The classic fruitcake is a holiday staple that originated in Great Britain. The cake is typically dense in texture and packed with dried fruit and is sometimes soaked in brandy, depending on the specific baker and family tradition. I took the most important elements, dried fruit and spices, to turn this celebrated treat into cookie form. You have the option to mix and match the dried fruit for this recipe based on what you like and what's available. Simply finely chop the fruit with a very sharp knife, or process everything in a food processor for ease. For added texture, you can leave a handful of the fruit roughly chopped with a few big bits throughout the cookies. The dark brown sugar gives the cookies added moisture and also darkens the color, to look more like fruitcake. The spice blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves rounds out the sweetness from the fruit for a warm and earthy bite.
Sand Mountain Reporter

TASTE: Irresistible desserts for the holidays

It’s the holiday season and time for festive celebrations at home and with friends. Fill your dessert table with unique sweets, themed treats, and a whole host of taste tempting cakes, pies, and cookies. One of my favorite seasonal treats is very simple oatmeal cranberry cookie that has the “just the right amount” of white chocolate and brown sugar to sweeten it. Over the holidays, enjoy the small dinner parties as well as the large family buffets--those occasions where everyone brings a favorite dish--but be sure to save room for dessert.
foodcontessa.com

Vanilla Cream Pie

This quick vanilla cream pie is so creamy and delicious! It is very easy to prepare! It will take you no more than 25 minutes to make this dessert and surprise your loved ones. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 5 eggs, divided. A pinch of salt. 6 oz./ 300 grams/...
mountainhomemag.com

Cookie Walk

In Hammondsport, Santa doesn’t need to wait until Christmas Eve for his cookies. On December 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., he’ll be able to stroll the village, cookie tin in hand, collecting a sweet treat at every stop. Villagers and tourists use the day to visit, shop, explore,...
WPI News

Milk and Cookies

Take a break and end the week with some milk and cookies. Come visit us at the OASIS House for some light snacks while supplies last.
twopeasandtheirpod.com

Easy Sugar Cookies

Are you ready for the BEST sugar cookie recipe? I sure hope so because these Easy Sugar Cookies are absolute perfection!. I am normally not a huge sugar cookie fan because I don’t think there are that many GOOD sugar cookie recipes out there. BUT this soft and chewy sugar cookie recipe is our family’s favorite and seriously the best out there.
EatThis

We Tasted 7 Walmart Pies & This Is the Best

Pie is the quintessential Thanksgiving dessert. It's as expected and iconic as a golden-roasted turkey at the table. It's often the star of the dessert course, a celebration of the season's harvest and plenty, featuring delicious, golden buttery pastry stuffed to the max with the bounties of fall. What makes...
SheKnows

10 Giada De Laurentiis Cookie Recipes To Make For Your Cookie Swap

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There are some chefs we turn to time and again when we need inspiration in the kitchen, and one of our favorites is Giada De Laurentiis. We just love the fresh Italian twists she puts on recipes, from chicken soup to Thanksgiving turkey. But one thing we really love are her dessert recipes. It so often seems like we see the same cookie recipes over and over again every holiday season, but thanks to her Italian heritage and its influence on her cooking, De Laurentiis has been sharing uniquely delicious cookie recipes for years now. Add one or two of her cookie recipes to your line-up, and you’ll be the star of this year’s cookie swap.
gordonramsayclub.com

Mocha Chocolate Cupcakes with Oreos

These mocha chocolate cupcakes with Oreos are so rich, moist, and delicious! They go ideally with a cup of coffee or tea. Plus, they are a great energetic breakfast. You will need 30 minutes to prepare them plus 25 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:. Servings 12. Ingredients:. For...
buffalospree.com

Recipe of the Week: Handmade Buckeye Bark, Bourbon Balls and more!

Here’s a low-stress recipe to make as a hostess gift for last-minute party invitations or for those people who you weren’t expecting to speak to you, let alone give you presents, and for whom you now have to reciprocate. (I would double or triple this recipe, depending on your behavior over the past year.) These confections keep beautifully for weeks in the refrigerator in tightly sealed containers. Just pop a dozen or so in a festive cellophane bag and tie with a curly ribbon. For the love of all that’s holly, buy decent bourbon because, let’s face it, you are probably going to be swilling it straight from the bottle at some point this season. Cheers. —W.G.S.
clearwaterprogress.com

Cookie contest on tap

KAMIAH — Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) is hosting a Christmas Cookie Baking Contest. There are six cookie categories: Traditional Holiday, Bar, Kids’ Choice, Sandwich Cookies, Pastry and Cookie Man. Winners get gift certificates: $100 for first place, $75 for second and $50 for third. The sixth category, Cookie Man, is judged on appearance only. The winning Cookie Man will be the mascot for next year’s contest.
