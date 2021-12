The Boxers will travel to George Fox Friday, Dec. 3, and will host PLU at 6 p.m. on Dec. 4.After what could only be described as an odd and abbreviated 2020-21 season, Pacific University's men's basketball team is off and running, and head coach Justin Lunt is excited about what he's seen on and off the floor with this season's squad. "I really, really like this group," Lunt said, "And I think a lot of momentum carried over from last year's team." The Boxers only played 12 games last season due to COVID, and against just four schools, but while...

