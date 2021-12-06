ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

Learning Matters, Bengaluru's AI based Ed-Tech receives Pre-series A Funding from Lavni Ventures and Angel Investors

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Learning Matters, a Bengaluru based ed-tech company that uses Artificial Intelligence and voice technology to reinvent teaching and learning has received funding from Lavni Ventures and a group of angel investors. The company will use the capital to accelerate development of its flagship...

