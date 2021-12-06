ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bipartisan Bill Urges FDA To Regulate Hemp-Derived CBD Foods

By Benzinga Staff Writer
thefreshtoast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Department of Agriculture revealed Thursday that it is working toward advancing insurance policies for hemp businesses to make them more flexible. Ever since hemp and its derivatives were declared federally legal under the 2019 Farm Bill, the industry has been waiting for clear rules and regulations with regard to...

thefreshtoast.com

