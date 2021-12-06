Bipartisan Bill Urges FDA To Regulate Hemp-Derived CBD Foods

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday expanded authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid booster to include 16- and 17-year-olds, amid growing concern over the Omicron variant's ability to overcome immunity conferred by two shots. The FDA's decision comes a day after the companies released the results of lab tests that showed three doses appeared effective against Omicron, while two doses were probably not enough to stop infection -- though they may still prevent severe disease. Even before Omicron emerged, there had been concerns about waning immunity over time, and the United States and many other northern hemisphere countries are experiencing winter waves driven by the currently dominant Delta strain. The expanded emergency use authorization (EUA) applies six months after the primary vaccination series.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 HOURS AGO