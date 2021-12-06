ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon trading gets a green light from the U.N., and Brazil hopes to earn billions

By Dan Charles
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Carbon offsets got a big boost from November's U.N. climate summit. New rules could make it easier for companies to pay for carbon-cutting projects in other countries, rather than doing it themselves. Transcript. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. OK. Hundreds of billions of dollars could change hands in the coming years...

Related
Florida Weekly

Cool response to global warming

At the conclusion of the COP26 conference on climate change, U.S. envoy John Kerry said, “The Glasgow Climate Pact sent a clear signal that the world will win … the climate battle.”. It did no such thing. The conference was a bust. ¦ Promises of rich nations to...
ENVIRONMENT
eenews.net

Carbon prices, long in the dumps, surge in U.S. and Europe

Carbon bulls are on the ride. Emission allowances in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a cap-and-trade program covering power plants in the Northeast, closed at a record-high $13 per ton at auction last week. In California, current allowances at an auction last month reached $28.60 per ton, up from $17 a ton at the end of 2019. European emissions allowances, which traded for less than $10 a ton as recently as 2017, are now flirting with $90 per ton.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Australia plans to convert coal power stations to hydrogen plants

An Australian industrial giant plans to convert two coal-fired power stations into green hydrogen plants.Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), part of the Fortescue Metals Group, and AGL Energy (AGL) will investigate whether Liddell and Bayswater power stations in New South Wales’ Hunter Valley can instead generate green hydrogen from water using renewable energy.The two power stations currently account for over 40 per cent of New South Wales’ carbon dioxide emissions, according to 2019 National Greenhouse and Energy Reporting data.Fortescue made $10.3 billion in profit last year by extracting iron ore. In the same period it used 700 million litres of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

Solar curtailment is emerging as a new challenge to overcome as Australia dashes for rooftop solar

Almost a third of Australia’s estimated ten million households now have solar on the roof. But as the nation moving fastest to produce energy on our homes, we are also encountering teething problems, such as “curtailment” of output. This issue will be one we have to overcome as ever more Australians install solar. Our grids were designed primarily for large fossil fuel power stations transmitting electricity in one direction, while solar households both consume and export power. That means in some conditions, household solar may contribute to spikes in voltage levels outside of the acceptable range, especially as voltage levels are...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Oceans hold promise as climate-fighting carbon sinks – researchers

(Reuters) – The United States should study how the world’s oceans could be used to remove planet-warming carbon dioxide from the atmosphere through methods like cultivating seaweed or manipulating nutrients in the water, according to a report released on Wednesday. The report comes amid a growing realization among...
ENVIRONMENT
Business Insider

The CEO of the world's largest oil producer said the oil industry must play a role in energy transition to avoid 'energy insecurity, rampant inflation, and social unrest'

Energy prices have risen rapidly this year on the back of the global economic recovery. The world's largest oil producer has warned of runaway inflation and social unrest should investment in fossil fuels taper off too quickly in the world's transition to green energy. Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser made...
HOUSTON, TX
gcaptain.com

Crowley Commits to Net-Zero GHG Emissions By 2050

U.S.-based shipping company Crowley has committed to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across by 2050 across its entire business. To track progress and promote visibility into its emissions reductions, Crowley will be linking up with tech giant Salesforce to develop a maritime-specific GHG monitoring and modeling platform. In order to reach...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

As climate 'net-zero' plans grow, so do concerns from scientists

Faced with the prospect that climate change will drive ever deadlier heat waves, rising seas and crop failures that will menace the global food system, countries, corporations and cities appear to have come up with a plan: net zero. The concept is simple: starting now, to ensure that by a...
ENVIRONMENT
Popular Science

Carbon markets from Kyoto to COP26, explained

Carbon markets and cap and trade programs might not save the world, but in the long run, they can push countries and companies to invest in solar and other green technologies. Quang Nguyen Vinh/PexelsThe new voluntary market will be different from previous endeavors.
ENVIRONMENT
Axios

Biden directs federal government to become carbon neutral by 2050

President Biden signed an executive order Wednesday that requires the federal government achieve multiple goals related to reducing its carbon emissions, including achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. Why it matters: Meeting the objectives of the order would require a massive investment by the federal government to buy electric vehicles, upgrade...
POTUS
pv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: ‘China, Chile, Spain and Australia will lead the hydrogen economy’

Four countries on four continents are expected to lead green hydrogen production in the next five years, according to an International Energy Agency (IEA) report. “If planned projects are commissioned by 2026, China, Chile, Spain and Australia could together bring 85% of the additional 18 GW of renewable capacity dedicated to green hydrogen production,” the IEA wrote. That suggests same-continent supply deals will initially drive hydrogen trading, especially in Asia and Europe. Plans for more than 260 GW of electrolyzer capacity had been announced by the end of October. “We estimate that this could bring an additional 475 GW of wind and solar PV capacity, one-third of total installed variable renewables today,” wrote the IEA, adding Europe leads in terms of planned electrolyzer capacity, accounting for around 40% of the total. Lack of demand and competition from fossil-fuel-powered ‘grey' hydrogen could be problematic, however, the report stated. “The mismatch between currently planned projects and the demand for green hydrogen output remains a key uncertainty for future electrolyzer expansion,” wrote the report's authors. “Government policies are currently more focused on decarbonizing hydrogen production than developing demand for new applications.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Tree Hugger

Why We Need to Understand 'Short-Term Carbon Emissions'

In a recent post, "Why the World Needs Carbon Literacy," I wrote that I was most concerned about upfront carbon emissions that happen in the product and construction process stages, writing that "I have a short attention span and am not really interested in the end-of-life emissions; I worry about the now."
GLOBAL WARMING
TheConversationCanada

What China's plans to decarbonize its economy mean for Canada's energy exports

One of the surprises to come out of COP26 was the U.S.-China joint declaration on enhancing climate action through the 2020s. Although the declaration lacked details, it offers a positive sign of progress toward curbing global greenhouse gas emissions, in part because China and the United States are the world’s two largest emitters of greenhouse gases. The declaration also marks “a rare moment of co-operation between two superpowers locked in geopolitical rivalry” over trade tariffs and intellectual properties, among others, according to Bloomberg News. For scholars who have been following China’s climate politics closely, this news reaffirms China’s resolution to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Climate change: Is ‘blue hydrogen’ Japan’s answer to coal?

It's a glorious autumn afternoon and I'm standing on a hillside looking out over Tokyo Bay. Beside me is Takao Saiki, a usually mild-mannered gentleman in his 70s. But today Saiki-San is angry. "It's a total joke," he says, in perfect English. "Just ridiculous!" The cause of his distress is...
ENVIRONMENT
