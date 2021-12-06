Grassley Calls Bob Dole “Close Friend, Former Colleague, War Hero”

(Washington, DC) — Iowa’s two US senators helped pass a resolution that would end the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large businesses. It passed Wednesday on a 52-48 vote with two Democrats and all Republicans voting “yes.” GOP Senator Chuck Grassley said, “I have always encouraged Iowans to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their families from the virus…But the Biden Administration thinks that Americans can’t be trusted to make an informed decision on their own.” Senator Joni Ernst said, “I encourage others to get vaccinated, but Washington shouldn’t force this decision on hardworking Americans.” The Democratic-controlled US House is not expected to consider the resolution. The US is averaging nearly 16-hundred COVID deaths per day.

