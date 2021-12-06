ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grassley Calls Bob Dole “Close Friend, Former Colleague, War Hero”

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Washington, DC) Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley issued a statement on the death of Bob Dole — calling Dole a “close friend, former colleague, and war hero. Dole died Sunday at the age of 98. Grassley says, “Dole was a faithful representative to the people of Kansas and a great civic leader for all Americans. He was also a loyal friend and trusted mentor. He set a standard of leadership through selflessness and mutual respect that all public servants should strive to match.” Dole campaigned in the Iowa Republican Caucuses in 1980, 1988, and 1996, when he won the Republican nomination for president.

