For an organization as widely accomplished as Unicef, the United Nations agency committed to advocating for the protection of children’s rights, its 75th anniversary called for not one, but ten simultaneous celebrations across the country on the evening of Giving Tuesday, spanning from New York to Miami. To no surprise, it was a star-studded affair all around. In Los Angeles, guests included UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Orlando Bloom, Ambassador Sofia Carson, Garcelle Beauvais, Hannah Selleck, and more. Gathering at NeueHouse in Hollywood, attendees turned out in full-on formal cocktail attire, and even those doused in black found creative ways to incorporate a touch of UNICEF blue.

CHARITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO