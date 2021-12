The Board of Trustees of Greater Toledo Community Foundation has approved a grant to The Fair Housing Center in the amount of $11,727. These funds will support an education and outreach campaign to connect people to available housing resources and increase awareness of housing rights and responsibilities, including both fair housing and landlord tenant. The Fair Housing Center will use the grant to create and distribute a direct mail piece to help low to moderate income families in Lucas County know more about housing rights and services that may benefit them. The educational information will be targeted towards populations that are often difficult to reach through other methods, ensuring those who are most at risk for housing instability can access the help they need.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO