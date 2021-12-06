ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HERE’S THE UNION’S KACPAR PRZYBYLKO BREAKING THROUGH TO 1-0!

By admin
fastphillysports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKacper Przybylko got credit for the Union’s goal when New York defender Alex Callens tried to break up a pass...

fastphillysports.com

phillysportsnetwork.com

Bedoya’s leadership through thick and thin created the Union’s identity

It’s been a long time since August 3, 2016. That was the date the Union took a chance on signing USMNT international Alejandro Bedoya. A little more than five years later, the Union’s captain has led the club to their first-ever playoff win, their first-ever trophy, and now is in the midst of leading them on deep MLS Cup Playoffs run. When talking about the creation of Philly’s identity as a club there tends to be a lot about Jim Curtin and Ernst Tanner (for good reason as they’ve been instrumental) and little about the on-the-pitch leader. Bedoya’s leadership through thick and thin has been a hugely influential part of how the Union created its identity.
MLS
phillysoccerpage.net

Match report: Philadelphia Union 1 (2) – 1 (0) Nashville SC

A blinding sunset gave way to a cold but otherwise pleasant fall evening on the Delaware River as the Philadelphia Union stopped and then resuscitated the hearts of fans everywhere, winning their second round playoff match in dramatic fashion: on penalties. First Half. The parking lots were full well before...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
inquirer.com

The Union are in MLS’ Eastern Conference final. Here’s how they got there.

The Union’s unprecedented MLS playoff run will continue Sunday when they host New York City FC in the Eastern Conference final at Subaru Park (3 p.m., 6abc and ESPN Deportes). It’s the first time in the Union’s 12-year history that they’ve advanced this far in the postseason. Ahead of Sunday,...
MLS
fastphillysports.com

ON EVE OF BIGGEST UNION GAME IN HISTORY, COVID TAKES A TOLL

Several Union players are in COVID-19 health and safety protocols as the club prepares for its first-ever MLS Eastern Conference final. Head coach Jim Curtin declined to identify the players involved or provide an exact number. The Union, the East’s No. 2 seed, host No. 4 seed New York City...
MLS
fastphillysports.com

UNION WIPED OUT BY COVID: 11 WON’T PLAY TODAY IN EAST FINAL!

The Union have finally made it to the MLS mountaintop, and they play NYCFC today in Chester for the Eastern Conference title. But COVID has decimated their roster. 11 players have been placed in the MLS Health and Safety protocols and cannot play today. The list includes usual starters Alejandro...
MLS
crossingbroad.com

Philadelphia Union COVID-Gate: Here’s What Happened, and it’s Complicated

The Philadelphia Union lost 2-1 in the MLS Eastern Conference Final on Sunday night at Subaru Park. Due to COVID issues, 11 players were forced into health and safety protocols and were unavailable to play the game, so the Union took the field minus five starters, which included 75% of their defense and one of the best goalkeepers in the league, Andre Blake.
MLS
fastphillysports.com

COVID ENDED THE UNION’S TITLE RUN, BUT WHAT A RIDE IT WAS!

Talles Magno scored in the 88th minute and visiting New York City FC rallied to reach its first ever MLS Cup with a 2-1 victory over the COVID-ravaged Union. The 19-year-old Magno, who scored only twice in the regular season, helped NYCFC defeat Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference final on a day the visitors were without MLS Golden Boot winner Valentin Castellanos due to a red-card suspension. Castellanos will be able to return for Saturday’s final against the Portland Timbers.
MLS
fastphillysports.com

HOW BAD ARE THE FLYERS? WE PUT IT INTO SOME CONTEXT!

It’s hard to wrap your brain or your arms around how bad the Flyers really are. There’s almost no historical precedent. The local media are so far up the Flyers ass that most are still cheerleading for this sorry bunch who are now being coached by an interim after Alain Vigneault was fired the other day.
NHL
fastphillysports.com

EAGLES 7-FAVE AT JETS: WHY THEY’LL WIN AND SAVE THEIR SEASON!

The Eagles offense hit the skids against the Giants, with Jalen Hurts throwing 3 interceptions. They were unable to hit any big plays in the passing game. They had just one completion of 20 or more yards and simply couldn’t come up with enough explosive plays to overcome its turnover issues.
NFL
CBS Boston

Taylor Twellman Says That 2022 Is The Most Important Season In Revolution History

FOXBORO (CBS) — As the saying goes in sports, there is always next year. Those five words have been ruminating in the minds of Revolution fans since the club fell in their first playoff match after rewriting MLS history books during the regular season. Though New England won more games and tallied more points than any other franchise during the 2021 season, they are now sitting at home without a playoff win in that incredible campaign. It has them eager to get back to the pitch in 2022, which former Revolution great Taylor Twellman is calling the most important in franchise...
MLS
fastphillysports.com

JOJO’S 28 AND 12 PUT SIXERS LOSING IN THE REARVIEW

Joel Embiid broke out for 28 points, including a jumper with 42 ticks left, that gave the Sixers a 98-96 comeback win over the Atlanta Hawks . Embiid snapped a 96-all tie with the 13-foot jumper. Seth Curry then stole a pass from John Collins — the 76ers’ ninth steal. Danilo Gallinari missed a potential winning 3-pointer as time expired.
NBA
fastphillysports.com

EAGLES KICKER JAKE ELLIOTT HAD A NOVEMBER TO REMEMBER!

Eagles kicker Jake Elliott has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month. In four November games, Elliott connected on all 19 of his kicks – eight field goals and 11 extra points. Two of those eight field goals were from 50+ yards. He scored 12+ points in consecutive games, including a career-high 16 points thanks to four field goals in the Week 11 win over the Saints.
NFL
CBS Boston

Carles Gil Named MLS MVP After Remarkable Season For Revolution

FOXBORO (CBS) — After an incredible season on the pitch that saw him make play after play for the New England Revolution, midfielder Carles Gil has been named the 2021 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player. Gil will be presented with the MVP Tuesday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. Gil earned the league’s highest individual honor after dishing out a league-best 18 assists during the 2021 season, leading the Revolution to the club’s first Supporters’ Shield title and all-time MLS points record. “It is an honor for me to be named the MLS Most Valuable Player,” Gil said. “I want to thank everyone who...
MLS
fastphillysports.com

QUEZ WATKINS HAD A BREAKOUT GAME FOR EAGLES VS JETS!

Quez Watkins led all Eagles’ wide receivers with 60 receiving yards on three receptions. All three of his catches went for first downs, including a leaping grab to extend a drive.
NFL
fastphillysports.com

SIXERS FOCUS ON WINNING, ‘NOT WHO IS NOT HERE,’ DOC SAYS

Forward Tobias Harris didn’t dress for last night’s Sixers game due to a non-COVID illness that coach Doc Rivers said was the flu that “hit him really hard.”. The 76ers also have had Joel Embiid, who missed nine games, and Danny Green held out because of COVID-19. “At some point...
NBA

