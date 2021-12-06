HERE’S THE UNION’S KACPAR PRZYBYLKO BREAKING THROUGH TO 1-0!

FOXBORO (CBS) — As the saying goes in sports, there is always next year. Those five words have been ruminating in the minds of Revolution fans since the club fell in their first playoff match after rewriting MLS history books during the regular season. Though New England won more games and tallied more points than any other franchise during the 2021 season, they are now sitting at home without a playoff win in that incredible campaign. It has them eager to get back to the pitch in 2022, which former Revolution great Taylor Twellman is calling the most important in franchise...

MLS ・ 1 DAY AGO