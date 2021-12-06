HERE’S THE UNION’S KACPAR PRZYBYLKO BREAKING THROUGH TO 1-0!

It’s been a long time since August 3, 2016. That was the date the Union took a chance on signing USMNT international Alejandro Bedoya. A little more than five years later, the Union’s captain has led the club to their first-ever playoff win, their first-ever trophy, and now is in the midst of leading them on deep MLS Cup Playoffs run. When talking about the creation of Philly’s identity as a club there tends to be a lot about Jim Curtin and Ernst Tanner (for good reason as they’ve been instrumental) and little about the on-the-pitch leader. Bedoya’s leadership through thick and thin has been a hugely influential part of how the Union created its identity.
