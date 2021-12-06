ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Dadonov, Pacioretty, Roy lift Vegas over Calgary, 3-2

By Associated Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (AP) — Evgenii Dadonov scored his seventh goal of the season and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the...

Related
Tacoma News Tribune

Pacioretty scores 2, Golden Knights beat Coyotes 7-1

Max Pacioretty scored twice and Chandler Stephenson had a short-handed goal in a four-goal second period, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 7-1 on Friday night. Jonathan Marchessault, Michael Amadio, Evgenii Dadonov and Nicholas Roy also scored and Laurent Brossoit had 29 saves for Vegas, which snapped...
NHL
Yardbarker

Three things that stood out in LA Kings’ 3-2 loss vs Calgary

LAK – Iafallo (9), Assists: Arvidsson (6), Edler (9) CGY – Mangiapane (16) (Power Play), Assists: Backlund (5), Hanifin (8) CGY – Lucic (7) (Power Play), Assists: Mangiapane (3), Kylington (11) CGY – Tkachuk (11), Unassisted. LAK – Edler (1), Assists: Arvidsson (7) Stats. Goals:. LAK: 2. CGY: 3. Shots...
NHL
matchsticksandgasoline.com

Calgary Looks To Leave Their Vegas Losing Streak In Vegas

Odds: Calgary (-115) Vegas (-105) O/U: 5.5. Vegas is the new Anaheim of sorts. For years the Flames were atrocious in Anaheim when playing the Ducks, at one point losing 29 straight, but the Flames have corrected that and won three in a row at Honda Center. What does any of this have to do with Vegas? Well, the Flames have never won at T-Mobile Arena, losing all six games they have played there since Vegas came into the league. Maybe this is the year the Flames break that streak and this is the team to do it if any team will.
NHL
Miami Herald

Zegras’ over-the-net flip lifts Ducks over Sabres, 2-0

Trevor Zegras flipped a pass over the net to set up the go-ahead goal, Anthony Stolarz made 25 saves and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Buffalo Sabres 2-0 Tuesday night. Zegras scooped the puck onto the blade of his stick behind the net and lobbed it over goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen’s head. Sonny Milano was waiting on the right edge of the crease and batted the feed past Luukkonen’s glove for his eighth goal 5:14 into the second period.
NHL
KSDK

Buchnevich's OT goal lifts Blues over Panthers 4-3

ST. LOUIS — Pavel Buchnevich scored a wrap-around goal 53 seconds into overtime and the St. Louis Blues beat the Florida Panthers 4-3 Tuesday night. The Blues earned a split in their back-to-back with Florida. Both games went to overtime. “I just see (Sam) Bennett, I know he’s a...
NHL
Sun-Journal

Late goal by Matt Grzelcyk lifts Bruins to 3-2 win over Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta —Matt Grzelcyk scored his first goal of the season in the final minutes of the third period, and the Boston Bruins snapped a two-game skid with a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night. Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk also scored for the Bruins. “We...
NHL
KESQ

Aho’s 2nd of game lifts Hurricanes over Flames 2-1 in OT

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored his second goal of the game 4:07 into overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames. Aho also scored in the first period for the Hurricanes to extend his point streak to four games. Frederik Andersen stopped 26 shots in the win. Playing against his former team, defenseman Noah Hanifin scored for the Flames but was unable to convert on an early penalty shot. Calgary goalie Jacob Markstrom made 24 saves.
NHL
KESQ

Avalanche score 7 in 3rd straight, cruise past Red Wings 7-3

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche became the first team in 26 years to score seven goals in three straight games with a 7-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings. Andre Burakovsky had two goals and Darren Helm scored in his first game against his former team. J.T. Compher had a goal in his return from an injury, Nathan MacKinnon, Samuel Girard and Cale Makar also scored, and Devon Toews had three assists for the Avalanche. They are the first team since Pittsburgh from Nov. 4-10, 1995 to score seven goals in three straight. Darcy Kuemper stopped 23 shots for Colorado.
NHL
KESQ

Parise, Greene lead Islanders to first win at new arena

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Islanders finally won a game at their new arena on Saturday evening, beating division rival New Jersey 4-2 with the help of two former Devils captains. Andy Greene scored the game-tying goal and Zach Parise had the go-ahead goal in the second period to give the Islanders their second win in three games. Noah Dobson and Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored, and Ilya Sorokin made 30 saves. Jesper Bratt and Jack Hughes scored for New Jersey, while Akira Schmid stopped 25 of 29 shots in his NHL debut.
NHL
KESQ

Oshie, Kuznetsov score in shootout, Caps beat Sabres 3-2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — T.J. Oshie and Evgeny Kuznetsov had shootout goals for the Washington Capitals in their 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night. Martin Fehervary and Lars Eller scored in regulation, and Vitek Vanecek stopped 29 shots for the Capitals. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 40 saves for the Sabres. Vinnie Hinostroza and Will Butcher scored for Buffalo, which fell to 3-14-3 over the past 20 games.
NHL
KESQ

Brady Tkachuk’s hat trick leads Senators past Lightning 4-0

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored his first career hat trick to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 4-0 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Josh Norris also scored for the Senators (8-16-1) and Anton Forsberg made 24 saves for his first career shutout. The loss ended Tampa Bay’s five-game winning streak. The Lightning (17-6-4) were looking to finish a trip of five or more games with a perfect record for the first time in franchise history. Brian Elliott stopped 20 shots for the Lightning. Tkachuk scored twice in the second period and capped his afternoon with an empty-net goal late in the third.
NHL
KESQ

Kampf scores off lucky bounce, Toronto beats Chicago 5-4

TORONTO (AP) — David Kampf took a lucky carom off the end boards and scored with 1:20 left in the third period to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 5-4 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. As Chicago goalie Kevin Lankinen went behind his net to stop Morgan Rielly’s shot into the zone, the puck bounced to Kampf, who scored an easy goal against his former team. Lankinen gave up five goals on 26 shots. William Nylander had a goal and two assists, John Tavares and Auston Matthews each had a goal and an assist and Pierre Engvall also scored for Toronto. Petr Mrazek made 31 saves in his first start since being sidelined with a groin injury on Oct. 30. Jonathan Toews, Connor Murphy, Dominik Kubalik and Jake McCabe scored for the Blackhawks.
NHL
KESQ

Lemieux scores in return, Kings beat Wild to snap win streak

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brendan Lemieux scored in his return from a five-game suspension for biting a player, and the Los Angeles Kings ended the Minnesota Wild’s eight-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory on Saturday night. Phillip Danault also scored for the Kings and Jonathan Quick made 29 saves. Marcus Foligno had a goal for the Wild and Kaapo Kahkonen made 25 saves.
NHL
KESQ

Aho scores twice for Hurricanes in 3-1 victory over Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Sebastian Aho had two goals and an assist, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 on Saturday night for their fourth consecutive win. Nino Niederreiter also scored for the Hurricanes, who improved to 12-3-1 on the road, and Frederik Andersen made 22 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had the only goal for the Oilers, who have lost five straight after their hot start. Mikko Koskinen stopped 28 shots.
NHL
CBS Denver

Where The Colorado Avalanche Fall On The Forbes Valuation Of Hockey Teams

(CBS4) – For the first time in league history, a hockey team is valued at $2 billion and no, it’s not the Colorado Avalanche, not even close. The New York Rangers take the top spot on Forbes list of NHL team values. It’s spot they’ve occupied for seven years in a row but a 21% increase pushes the Rangers above that $2 billion mark. Patrik Nemeth of the Colorado Avalanche pushes the puck ahead of Filip Chytil of the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 16, 2018 in New York City. (file photo credit: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) Like so many...
NHL

