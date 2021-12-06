Dadonov, Pacioretty, Roy lift Vegas over Calgary, 3-2

Odds: Calgary (-115) Vegas (-105) O/U: 5.5. Vegas is the new Anaheim of sorts. For years the Flames were atrocious in Anaheim when playing the Ducks, at one point losing 29 straight, but the Flames have corrected that and won three in a row at Honda Center. What does any of this have to do with Vegas? Well, the Flames have never won at T-Mobile Arena, losing all six games they have played there since Vegas came into the league. Maybe this is the year the Flames break that streak and this is the team to do it if any team will.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO