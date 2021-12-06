ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kempe’s two goals help put Kings over Oilers, 5-1

By Associated Press
KESQ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored a pair of goals and the Los Angeles Kings snapped...

kesq.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sportsnet.ca

McDavid's four points, Hyman's two goals lead Oilers past Penguins

EDMONTON -- Down four defencemen and outshot and outplayed for the bulk of the game, the Edmonton Oilers were still able to earn a big win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists and Zach Hyman had two goals as the Oilers stole a 5-2 victory over the Penguins on Wednesday.
NHL
Yardbarker

5 Takeaways From a Hard-Fought Oilers Victory Over the Penguins

A 5-2 win at home vs the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins moved the banged-up Edmonton Oilers into first place in NHL points percentage and a 16-5 record on the season. They are 9-1 at home and continue to overcome adversity as proof that their goaltenders and defence should have the team’s confidence.
NHL
LA Kings Insider

Game Thread – Kings @ Oilers, 12/5

SOG: LAK – 39 EDM – 22 PP: LAK – 3/6 EDM – 0/2. 1. LAK – Rasmus Kupari (3) – (Trevor Moore, Lias Andersson) – 2:01. 2. LAK – Adrian Kempe (9) – (Dustin Brown, Drew Doughty) – 1:42. 3. EDM – Darnell Nurse (1) – (Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Zach...
NHL
LA Kings Insider

FINAL – Kings 5, Oilers 1 – Doughty, McLellan

The LA Kings got back to winning ways, as they opened a short two-game trip to Canada with a 5-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers. The Kings scored three goals on the power play, all late in the third period, in tonight’s victory. The Kings got three points from defenseman Drew Doughty, and two goals from Adrian Kempe, to go along with a 21-save victory from Jonathan Quick.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Doughty
Person
Rasmus Kupari
Person
Darnell Nurse
Person
Jonathan Quick
Person
Adrian Kempe
Person
Mikko Koskinen
The Hockey Writers

Kings Capitalize on McDavid’s Undisciplined Play to Defeat Oilers

After dropping seven of their last eight games, the Los Angeles Kings desperately needed a victory against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday. The Kings delivered, grabbing a convincing 5-1 victory. They were helped by a late five-minute major from Connor McDavid, with the Kings grabbing three of their goals on that one powerplay. Still, they played a solid game and deserved their win, even before McDavid’s penalty. Here are four takeaways from the game.
NHL
oilersnation.com

GDB 23.0 Wrap Up: Another garbage effort by Oilers leads to 5-1 loss to the LA Kings

Was anyone else like me and just hoping the Oilers would find a way to start this game on time? I don’t know what it is about their slow starts this year (and every year), but it’s really throwing a hitch in our giddy-up when the boys find themselves down by a goal or more before the game is even 10 minutes old. I know the boys were sporting a 16-6 record coming into this one — people tend to point that out a lot if you’re critical — but they’re running a real risk of having that start to even out unless they can buck this trend of only showing up for the third period. Yet, as much as we all hoped and talked about how important it was for the Oilers to finally figure out what time the game started, it was the Kings that opened the scoring only two minutes in after another sloppy play by Edmonton in their own zone led to an odd-man rush against. To punctuate how bad the Oilers have been early in games this year, LA’s goal marked the 14th time in 23 games that the Oilers gave up the first goal of the night, and I’m starting to think that someone needs to get hired or fired to fix this problem. I mean, the boys had only two shots on net at the midway point of the first period and I don’t have to explain to anyone reading this why that’s nowhere near good enough.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap
Reuters

Kings cash in on Connor McDavid's major, pull away from Oilers

EditorsNote: change to 35 saves in 3rd graf, change time of goal in 6th graf. Drew Doughty had a goal and two assists for the visiting Los Angeles Kings in a 5-1 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday evening. Adrian Kempe scored two goals, Trevor Moore had a goal...
NHL
KESQ

Grzelcyk scores late in 3rd period, Bruins beat Oilers 3-2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Matt Grzelcyk scored his first goal of the season in the final minutes of the third period, and the Boston Bruins snapped a two-game skid with a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night. Grzelcyk scored with 2:33 left in the third. Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk also scored for the Bruins. Leon Draisaitl had two goals for the Oilers, who dropped their fourth straight game.
NHL
Boston Herald

Matt Grzelcyk’s late goal lifts B’s over Oilers

If the Bruins are somehow able to shed the cloak of mediocrity that they’ve been wearing for much of the season and become an actual contender, chances are they will look back at Thursday’s game in Edmonton as the catapult that got them there. The B’s took a...
NHL
NESN

Brad Marchand Puts Bruins Up Over Oilers With Perfect Shorthanded Goal

For the first time in three games, the Boston Bruins will head into the first intermission with a goal. This time, it was courtesy of Brad Marchand, who found the back of the net while the Bruins were outnumbered. With Nick Foligno in the box for roughing, Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand combined to log the point.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Boston

3 takeaways as Matt Grzelcyk’s late goal helps Bruins outlast Oilers

Here's what we learned following Boston's 13th win of the year. Things nearly unraveled for the Bruins…again. Fresh off an uninspiring shootout loss to the Vancouver Canucks 24 hours prior, the Bruins looked prime for another letdown after relinquishing a two-goal lead against the highly skilled Edmonton Oilers. The...
NHL
Daily Voice

Holy Crap! K-9 Puts Icing On Sliding Philadelphia Flyers' Team

This was no Hat Trick. At center ice, a police K-9 shocked fans by checking in and dropping a poop on the Philadelphia Flyers' logo Sunday, TMZ reported while posting a Twitter video from a fan.Earlier in the messy day, the hockey team fired its head coach, Alain Vigneault after he went 147-74-54 i…
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy