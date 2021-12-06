Electric car maker Lucid receives subpoena from U.S. SEC

Lucid Motors CEO Peter Rawlinson doesn't "want to be doing wealthy people's cars," he told "Axios on HBO" in an interview that aired Sunday. Why it matters: Americans are warming up to the idea of electric cars, but the purchase price is still too high for many people, who also worry about how far their car will go before the battery needs recharging.
BERLIN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) said on Monday it was looking at locations for planned battery cell plants in Spain and eastern Europe and the exact sites for its third and fourth gigafactories would be determined in the first half of 2022. "By 2030, Volkswagen plans to open...
Regulators are taking a closer look at Lucid. Lucid is raising more cash through a senior note offering. CEO Peter Rawlinson sold some Lucid shares. As if broader market volatility weren't enough, electric car stocks have seen their share prices whipsaw up and down as investors grapple with upside potential and valuation concerns. Few electric vehicle (EV) stocks embody EV euphoria better than Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID), which has captured investor imaginations with hopes it could become the next Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA).
NEWARK — Luxury electric car maker Lucid Motors has won the prestigious 2022 MotorTrend Car of the Year award for Lucid Air, the first time in which the first car from a new automotive brand has been awarded the “Golden Calipers.”. “Earning this coveted distinction for Lucid Air,...
For more than a year, a shortage of semiconductor chips has been holding up car production. And automakers want to make sure the same problem won’t happen with electric car batteries. Like the chips, most battery cells are made abroad. But as U.S. automakers go electric, they want to develop...
Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Shares in electric-vehicle startup Lucid tumbled Monday after the company revealed it had been subpoenaed by the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its stock market listing. The company, which was previously worth more...
This story originally appeared in WhoWhatWhy and is republished here as part of Covering Climate Now, a global journalistic collaboration to strengthen coverage of the climate story. President Joe Biden’s ambitious proposals to spend hundreds of billions of dollars transitioning to renewable energy and electric vehicles might help stave off...
New York (CNN Business) — Upstart electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors disclosed Monday it has received a subpoena from the SEC, sending its shares plunging 10% in early trading. The company said the probe "appears to concern" the SPAC deal that took it public earlier this year, along with "certain...
The SEC has issued a subpoena to electric-vehicle maker Lucid Group. Equities always contain risk, but a new concern has come with some newly public companies. Investors will want to pay close attention to the probe and its outcome. Shares of electric-vehicle maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) came under fire Monday...
Shares of Lucid Motors tanked Monday morning after the electric car maker disclosed that its been slapped with a subpoena as part of an investigation into the merger that took Lucid public earlier this year. “On December 3, 2021, [Lucid] received a subpoena from the [Securities and Exchange Commission] requesting...
Silicon Valley startup Lucid Motors’ electric car, the Air, was recently rated as the “the best car of 2022” by revered auto magazine MotorTrend. But the company’s overly rosy financial outlook is attracting regulatory attention. Lucid said on Monday it received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission requesting...
As many new electric car startups begin their journey, they're looking to get in on the massive stock market action that's related to the future of EVs and green energy, in general. Rather than taking the traditional IPO approach, some EV startups have resorted to using a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) to hit the market.
Regulators from the US Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) have requested documents from Lucid Group Inc. relating to the investigation of its SPAC merger with Churchill Capital Corp. IV (CCIV) earlier this year. Lucid Motors has quickly become one of the rising names in electric vehicles, having begun initial deliveries of...
Lucid said it received a subpoena on Friday from the SEC "requesting the production of certain documents related to an investigation," according to a filing Monday morning. Shares of Lucid were down by as much as 19.5% during trading Monday morning. Lucid is the latest EV start-up to go public...
Lucid Motors and Tesla stock tumbled early Monday following reports saying that the luxury electric vehicle makers were being investigated by regulators. The Securities and Exchange Commission is reportedly looking into Tesla after a whistleblower disclosed solar panel defects, Reuters reported. In addition, in a regulatory filing Monday, Lucid Motors...
(Reuters) -Intel Corp is planning to publicly list shares in its self-driving-car unit Mobileye, which could value the unit at north of $50 billion ,the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. However, there are no guarantees Intel will ultimately follow through with an offering,...
MILAN (Reuters) – Stellantis plans to generate around 4 billion euros ($4.5 billion) in additional annual revenues by 2026 and around 20 billion euros by 2030 from software-enabled product offerings and subscriptions, the carmaker said on Tuesday. Presenting its long-term software strategy, the world’s fourth-largest carmaker said it expected to...
Composite Led the Selloff as Investors Shun Tech Stocks. Pandemic Plays Are Losing Popularity despite the Omicron Threat. Market Leadership Appears to Be Changing as Investors Hop a Flight to Quality. The equity index futures are mixed on Monday morning as the Nasdaq Composite (COMP:GIDS) appears to be picking up...
U.S. regulator is also probing Nikola, Lordstown Motors, Canoo. disclosed it’s become the latest electric-vehicle maker to come under U.S. investigation following a merger with a blank-check company, sending its shares plummeting. The maker of the $169,000 Air sedan said in a. regulatory filing. Monday that it received a subpoena...
SEOUL (Reuters) – Samsung Electronics said on Tuesday it will reorganise its business divisions to combine its consumer electronics and mobile businesses. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; editing by Richard Pullin)
Comments / 0