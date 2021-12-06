ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Wheeler plays 1,000th NHL game, Jets top Maple Leafs 6-3

By Associated Press
KESQ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Blake Wheeler had two assists in his 1,000th NHL game and Connor Hellebuyck...

kesq.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Spezza to have NHL Player Safety hearing for actions in Maple Leafs game

Forward facing discipline for kneeing against Jets defenseman Pionk. Jason Spezza will have an in-person hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday. The Toronto Maple Leafs forward is facing discipline for kneeing against Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk. A suspension of at least five games is possible because Spezza was offered the option of an in-person hearing.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Maple Leafs, Golden Knights

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Montreal Canadiens continue to be front and center when it comes to teams to watch and with each passing day it’s more likely trades start coming out of the organization. Two names popped into the rumor mill this week. Meanwhile, Morgan Rielly talks about why he decided to stay with the Toronto Maple Leafs and it’s ok if people don’t understand. Finally, Jack Eichel resumed skating. How far away is he from a return?
NHL
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways From Kings’ 6-2 Loss to the Maple Leafs

Just two weeks ago, the Los Angeles Kings were the hottest team in the NHL and could go toe-to-toe with any team. That has quickly changed, and the Kings have lost five straight games after being comfortably beat 6-2 by the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night. Many hoped they had found their game after a slow start, but they still have issues that need to be worked out. Here are three takeaways from last night’s loss.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Connor Hellebuyck
Person
Blake Wheeler
Person
Michael Bunting
Person
Kyle Connor
Person
Evgeny Svechnikov
Person
Auston Matthews
Person
Andrew Copp
Person
Mark Scheifele
Person
Nikolaj Ehlers
FanSided

Top 3 Toronto Marlies Hoping to Crack Toronto Maple Leafs

There are some great players developing on the Toronto Maple Leafs AHL affiliate, the Toronto Marlies this season. A few are looking NHL ready and are just waiting for their opportunity to show what they can do in the NHL. The Marlies have had a decent start to their season...
NHL
kdal610.com

NHL roundup: Maple Leafs win 7th straight road game

Michael Bunting, Alex Kerfoot and William Nylander all collected one goal and one assist as the Toronto Maple Leafs matched a franchise record with their seventh consecutive road win by beating the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 on Sunday. Auston Matthews and Wayne Simmonds also scored, while goaltender Jack Campbell made 39...
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Game Night: Maple Leafs at Sharks

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Friday, 10:30 p.m., TV: Sportsnet Ontario; Radio: AM 1050. Travelling, and winning, road show: The Maple Leafs haven’t lost on the road since Oct. 25, when they were schooled in Carolina. Since, Toronto has won five in a row in unfriendly confines, outscoring the opponent 20-8. For various reasons, it’s always worth keeping an eye on rambunctious Sharks defenceman Brent Burns, who has 16 points in 21 career games against the Leafs. If the Leafs emerge with another victory on Friday, it will mark their 10th win in San Jose, coming in 26 games.
NHL
NBC Sports

NHL Power Rankings: Maple Leafs take top spot; Capitals still contenders

In this week’s edition of the NHL Power Rankings the Toronto Maple Leafs climb to the top spot thanks to another big victory on Sunday night, giving them 14 wins in their past 16 games. They have everything going their way right now offensively, defensively, and in goal. They bump...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets Top Maple Leafs#Ap#The Toronto Maple Leafs
Sportsnet.ca

Maple Leafs rise to tops in NHL with statement win over Avalanche

TORONTO – All bangers, all the time. These days, Toronto Maple Leafs games would fit nicely on Kendall Roy’s approved playlist for his 40th birthday bash in the latest episode of the series Succession. Everything they touch is lit and loud and blends right into another crowd-pleaser. Road games, homes...
NHL
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs are NHL’s Top Team in Playoff Practice

The Toronto Maple Leafs are standing alone on top of the NHL standings with 35 points and a 17-6-1 record, but it does not matter. November 2021 was the winningest month in Toronto Maple Leafs history as they went 12-2-0, but it does not matter. Their top goaltender, Jack Campbell,...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Winnipeg Jets
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
arcticicehockey.com

Preview: Winnipeg Jets vs Toronto Maple Leafs

Blake Wheeler is playing his 1000th NHL game tonight after being drafted fourth overall by the Arizona Coyotes, choosing not to sign with them and going to the Boston Bruins instead. After being traded for Rich Peverley, Wheeler took off with the Atlanta Thrashers and moved with the team to Winnipeg in 2011. After Ladd was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks (and subsequently signed with the New York Islanders) Wheeler took over as captain in the 2016 season.
NHL
theScore

Spezza to have in-person hearing for kneeing Jets' Pionk

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza will have a hearing via Zoom on Tuesday for kneeing Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced Monday. Spezza can be suspended for more than five games since it's an in-person hearing. Pionk received a two-game suspension for kneeing...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Campbell, Spezza, Wheeler & Sandin

Let me just go right to the good news. The Toronto Maple Leafs stole a point from Minnesota, roaring back for three goals in about six minutes to tie the Wild late in the second period and then forcing overtime. That point can’t take away the sting of losing a game, or having their five-game winning streak stopped, or of not being able to set a franchise record with eight road wins in a row.
NHL
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs Resemble 2012-13 Cup Winning Blackhawks

The Toronto Maple Leafs 2021-22 season is starting to resemble the 2012-13 campaign where the Chicago Blackhawks won the Stanley Cup. Although the Toronto Maple Leafs are seemingly winning every night, it’s scary to watch as a fan. You want to see your favorite team start to peak in March, instead of November, but we should all enjoy the wonderful ride they’ve been on this past month.
NHL
dallassun.com

Maple Leafs look to keep raking against Jets

The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to bounce back from their first loss in six games when they visit the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday night. The Leafs, seeking a franchise-record eighth consecutive win on the road, lost to the Dallas Stars 4-3 in a shootout on Saturday night. Nonetheless, Toronto...
NHL
WNCT

Necas, Trocheck score PP goals, Carolina beats Winnipeg 4-2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Martin Necas and Vincent Trocheck scored power-play goals, leading the Carolina Hurricanes to a 4-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night. Jaccob Slavin and Sebastian Aho each had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes. Nino Niederreiter had two assists. Frederik Andersen made 16 saves for Carolina, in […]
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy