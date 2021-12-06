Wheeler plays 1,000th NHL game, Jets top Maple Leafs 6-3

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Friday, 10:30 p.m., TV: Sportsnet Ontario; Radio: AM 1050. Travelling, and winning, road show: The Maple Leafs haven’t lost on the road since Oct. 25, when they were schooled in Carolina. Since, Toronto has won five in a row in unfriendly confines, outscoring the opponent 20-8. For various reasons, it’s always worth keeping an eye on rambunctious Sharks defenceman Brent Burns, who has 16 points in 21 career games against the Leafs. If the Leafs emerge with another victory on Friday, it will mark their 10th win in San Jose, coming in 26 games.

