Pack up the family, decorate your car with Holiday SPIRIT and come DRIVE through our Itasca Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration! Holiday Music, Gift Bags for the Kids, Cookies for the Family and a Sighting of Santa will be along this holiday celebration route. NEW! this year- Merry Mixer Truck Entertainment, Christmas Carolers, Holiday Characters along the route. Itasca Lions Club will have a tent for residents to pick up their luminaries. Santa’s elves will be collecting new and unwrapped toys for TOYS FOR TOTS Foundation – please bring a donation.

ITASCA, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO