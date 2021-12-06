ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Dictionary.com names word of the year for 2021: ‘Allyship’

By The Associated Press, Nexstar Media Wire
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JBiDl_0dF9XXy700

NEW YORK (AP) — Allyship, an old noun made new again, is Dictionary.com’s word of the year.

The look up site with 70 million monthly users took the unusual step of anointing a word it added just last month, though “allyship” first surfaced in the mid-1800s, said Associate Director of Content & Education John Kelly.

“It might be a surprising choice for some,” he told The Associated Press ahead of Tuesday’s unveiling. “In the past few decades, the term has evolved to take on a more nuanced and specific meaning. It is continuing to evolve and we saw that in many ways.”

The site offers two definitions for allyship: The role of a person who advocates for inclusion of a “marginalized or politicized group” in solidarity but not as a member, and the more traditional relationship of “persons, groups or nations associating and cooperating with one another for a common cause or purpose.”

US drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages

The word is set apart from “alliance,” which Dictionary.com defines in one sense as a “merging of efforts or interests by persons, families, states or organizations.”

It’s the first definition that took off most recently in the mid-2000s and has continued to churn. Following the summer of 2020 and the death of George Floyd, white allies — and the word allyship — proliferated as racial justice demonstrations spread. Before that, straight allies joined the causes of LGBTQ oppression, discrimination and marginalization.

“This year, we saw a lot of businesses and organizations very prominently, publicly, beginning efforts to promote diversity, equity and inclusion. Allyship is tied to that. In the classroom, there is a flashpoint around the term critical race theory. Allyship connects with this as well,” Kelly said.

In addition, teachers, frontline workers and mothers who juggled jobs, home duties and child care in lockdown gained allies as the pandemic took hold last year.

Without an entry for “allyship,” Kelly said the site saw a steep rise in lookups for “ally” in 2020 and large spikes in 2021. It was in the top 850 searches out of thousands and thousands of words this year. Dictionary.com broadened the definition of “ally” to include the more nuanced meaning. The terms “DEI” and “critical race theory” made their debuts as entries on the site with “allyship” this year.

What it means to be an authentic ally has taken on fresh significance as buzz around the word has grown louder. One of the aspects of allyship, as it has emerged, is how badly it can go.

Among the example’s of how to use the word in a sentence cited by Merriam-Webster is this one written by Native activist Hallie Sebastian: “Poor allyship is speaking over marginalized people by taking credit and receiving recognition for arguments that the unprivileged have been making for their entire lives.”

As global diversity, equity and inclusion executive Sheree Atcheson wrote in Forbes, allyship is a “lifelong process of building relationships based on trust, consistency and accountability with marginalized individuals and/or groups of people.” It’s not, she said, “self-defined — work and efforts must be recognized by those you are seeking to ally with.”

New US travel restrictions start Monday

Allyship should be an “opportunity to grow and learn about ourselves, whilst building confidence in others,” Atcheson added.

Among the earliest evidence of the word “allyship,” in its original sense of “alliance,” is the 1849, two-volume work, “The Lord of the Manor, or, Lights and Shades of Country Life” by British novelist Thomas Hall: “Under these considerations, it is possible, he might have heard of Miss Clough’s allyship with the Lady Bourgoin.”

Kelly did some additional digging into the history of allyship in its social justice sense. While the Oxford English Dictionary dates that use of the word to the 1970s, Kelly found a text, “The Allies of the Negro” by Albert W. Hamilton, published in 1943. It discusses extensively the potential allies of Black people in the struggle for racial equality:

“What some white liberals are beginning to realize is that they better begin to seek the Negro as an ally,” he wrote. “The new way of life sought by the liberal will be a sham without the racial equality the Negro seeks. And the inclusion of the Negro in the day-to-day work, in the organization, the leadership and the rallying of the support necessary to win a better world, can only be done on the basis of equality.”

On the other side of allyship, Kelly said, “is a feeling of division, of polarization. That was Jan. 6.” Allyship, he said, became a powerful prism in terms of the dichotomy at a chaotic cultural time during the last two years.

Other dictionary companies in the word of the year game focused on the pandemic and its fallout for their picks. Oxford Languages, which oversees the Oxford English Dictionary, went for “vax” and Merriam-Webster chose “vaccine.” The Glasgow, Scotland-based Collins Dictionary, meanwhile, plucked “NFT,” the digital tokens that sell for millions.

While Merriam-Webster relies solely on site search data to choose a word of the year, Dictionary.com takes a broader approach. It scours search engines, a broad range of text and taps into cultural influences to choose its word of the year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Merriam-Webster picks 'vaccine' as Word of the Year

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- After going with "pandemic" last year, Merriam-Webster announced on Monday that its 2021 Word of the Year is "vaccine." The 190-year-old company said in a statement that lookups of the word were very high all year and jumped by 535 percent in August. The oldest dictionary...
PHARMACEUTICALS
TheStreet

'Vaccine' Chosen as Word of The Year

U.S. dictionary publisher Merriam-Webster on Monday picked vaccine as its word of the year as volume of searches for the term rose rapidly as coronavirus-dominated pop culture conversations. “Vaccine lookups increased 600%, and the story is about much more than medicine,” said Editor-at-Large Peter Sokolowski in a statement. The term...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MassLive.com

Merriam-Webster names ‘vaccine’ as Word of the Year for 2021; ‘Insurrection,’ ‘woke’ and ‘cicada’ follows as top lookups

Merriam-Webster has named “vaccine” as its Word of the Year for 2021, a tribute to scientific advancements that aimed to end the COVID-19 pandemic and the heated arguments over inoculation mandates that the shots brought on. In an announcement Monday morning, the Springfield-based dictionary said that the word represented both...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
iheart.com

And The 2021 Word Of The Year Is....

There really was no escaping this word in the past 12 months -- Merriam-Webster has picked "vaccine" as the 2021 word of the year. I don't disagree. Merriam-Webster's editor-at-large told the Associated Press, "It really represents two different stories. One is the science story, which is this remarkable speed with which the vaccines were developed. But there's also the debates regarding policy, politics, and political affiliation. It's one word that carries these two huge stories."
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sheree Atcheson
Uproxx

A (Female) Fox News Contributor Is Being Dragged For Complaining That Biden Said ‘Women And Men Are Created Equal’

A Fox News contributor (who’s also a host on the Fox Nation spinoff service) complained about an assertion from President Biden about male and female equality. That’s not too surprising, so consider this: a female Fox News contributor/Fox Nation host is the one who’s upset here. Yep, Tammy Bruce was not happy at this apparent modification of the Declaration of Independence, which she believes goes too far. But hey, at least this is Fox News taking a break from the wall-to-wall coverage of their burned down “All-American Christmas Tree” at the New York City headquarters, a situation that’s dominated their coverage for two days and nights.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dictionary Com#Word Of The Year#Ap#Content Education#The Associated Press#Solidarity#Lgbtq
AOL Corp

Exclusive: 28 percent of Americans surveyed believe the 'truth about harmful effects of vaccines' is being deliberately hidden from the public

The results of a new poll shared exclusively with Yahoo News finds that 28 percent of U.S. adults believe without evidence that the “truth about the harmful effects of vaccines” is being deliberately hidden from the public. The findings are part of global research conducted by the YouGov-Cambridge Globalism Project,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — The Word of the Year

When was the last time you picked up an actual dictionary?. It may have been awhile, with resources on the internet available at anyone’s fingertips. Merriam-Webster, often recognized as the top dictionary in the world, announced the 2021 word of the year. No surprise – it’s vaccine. According to Peter...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
inquirer.com

3 words America forgot that explain gun insanity, vaccine denial, student debt, and more | Will Bunch

In the middle of a crazy week signaling another long American winter of discontent, the former Montana governor Steve Bullock — that rare Democrat who could win an election in a blood-red rural state — published an op-ed in the New York Times. Bullock urged his party, which has seen its rural support plummet toward zero, to get out more and tell voters how Obamacare can save rural hospitals, or about the wonders of universal pre-K — because at the end of the day, “we generally all want the same things.”
POLITICS
psychologytoday.com

Wokeness, White Allyship, and Respect

Kindness is an inadequate response to white body supremacy. Wokeness cannot be just an individual experience. White body supremacy is immaturity masquerading as standard. Suppose you have a white body. At your request, I agree to meet you for lunch and conversation at a convenient restaurant. Soon after we sit...
SOCIETY
MarketRealist

MSNBC National Correspondent Joy Reid Has a Solid Net Worth

MSNBC’s national correspondent Joy Reid, or Joy-Ann Reid as she refers to herself on her LinkedIn profile, hosts her own show, The ReidOut, which airs weekdays at 7:00 p.m. ET. Recently, she was accused of “mocking” Americans after the results from a Washington Post and ABC News poll were published. The poll revealed that more than 50 percent of the people who participated were displeased with how Biden is performing as the president.
CELEBRITIES
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
625K+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy