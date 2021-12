RIMAC Arena will host game seven of the Eastern Michigan Eagles and the UC San Diego Tritons for the 2021-2022 NCAA-MB season on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 10:00 PM ET. The Eagles won only six of their 18 games last season and ended with a 3-11 record in the Mid-American Conference play while being led by 10th year head coach Rob Murphy. The team won over the Western Michigan Broncos in the final match to a score of 64-63.

