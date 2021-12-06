ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Pope returning home after trip focused on helping migrants

By NICOLE WINFIELD - Associated Press
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 3 days ago

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Pope Francis ended his visit to Greece on Monday by...

Washington Post

Cyprus: pope will transfer migrants to Italy after visit

NICOSIA, Cyprus — Pope Francis is arranging to transfer a number of migrants to Italy from the east Mediterranean island nation of Cyprus, where he is opening a three-day visit next week, a Cypriot government official said on Thursday. Government spokesman Marios Pelekanos told The Associated Press the Vatican is...
WORLD
wincountry.com

After Channel deaths, pope urges leaders to respect migrants’ humanity

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Pope Francis appealed on Sunday for authorities to “respect the humanity” of migrants and strive to help them, after Britain and France traded barbs over the deaths of 27 migrants as they tried to cross the Channel. Francis dedicated nearly all of his Sunday message to...
WORLD
ClickOnDetroit.com

Migrant crisis front and center in pope's Greece-Cyprus trip

LESBOS – When Pope Francis visited the Greek island of Lesbos in 2016, he was so moved by the stories he heard from families fleeing war in Iraq and Syria that he wept and brought a dozen refugees home with him. Speaking to reporters on the way home that day,...
WORLD
kfgo.com

Pope Francis arrives in Cyprus with migrants in focus

LARNACA, Cyprus (Reuters) – Pope Francis arrived on Cyprus on Thursday with a focus on inter-faith dialogue and lending his support to a country on one of the frontlines of Europe’s migration crisis. Francis, who will travel on to Greece on Dec. 4, was to meet with Cyprus’s president on...
EUROPE
Pope Francis
audacy.com

Pope chides Europe, comforts migrants on return to Lesbos

LESBOS, Greece (AP) — Pope Francis returned Sunday to the Greek island of Lesbos to offer comfort to migrants at a refugee camp and blast what he said was Europe's indifference and self-interest “that condemns to death those on the fringes.”. “Please, let us stop this shipwreck of civilization!” Francis...
POLITICS
Durango Herald

Pope returns to Greek isle at heart of Europe migrant debate

LESBOS, Greece (AP) - Pope Francis returns Sunday to Lesbos, the Greek island at the heart of a massive wave of migration into Europe six years ago, after pointedly criticizing European governments on their current handling of migrants during a visit to two hard-hit countries. The 84-year-old Francis is spending...
EUROPE
International Business Times

Pope Concludes Greece Visit Focused On The Plight Of Migrants

Pope Francis thanked Greece for its "gracious hospitality" as he left Monday following a landmark three-day visit marked by calls for better treatment of migrants in Europe. Before setting off, the pope met young people in a Catholic school on the outskirts of Athens, urging openness. "When the temptation to...
WORLD
The Independent

Leaving Greece, pope asks youth to resist tempting 'sirens'

Pope Francis wrapped up his visit to Greece on Monday by encouraging its young people to follow their dreams and not be tempted by the consumerist “sirens” of today that promise easy pleasures.Francis met with students at a Catholic school in Athens in his final event of a five-day visit to Cyprus and Greece that has been dominated by his concern for the plight of migrants seeking entry in Europe. Francis echoed a common theme he has raised with young people, encouraging them to stay fast in their faith, even amid doubts, and resist the temptation to pursue materialist...
RELIGION
US News and World Report

Pope Calls Migrant Crisis 'Shipwreck of Civilisation'

LESBOS, Greece (Reuters) -Pope Francis condemned the exploitation of migrants for political purposes on Sunday during a visit to the Greek island of Lesbos, branding the global indifference to their plight the "shipwreck of civilisation". Francis walked through the Mavrovouni camp, which holds about 2,300 people, stopping to greet dozens...
WORLD
glamourmagazine.co.uk

I was forced to marry an older man at 12-years-old. By 14, I was a mother. This is my story.

'The Heartbeat of Iran' is a new book by award-winning journalist Tara Kangarlou. It features a collection of 24 stories of everyday Iranians living inside their homeland – from the story of a transgender woman in Tehran, to the country's first female race car driver, or a blind environmental activist in the country's poorest state of Sistan and Baluchestan – each chapter is a heartfelt journey into the diversity of beliefs, struggles, and complexities of life in today's Iran.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Athens
World
Politics
Greece
