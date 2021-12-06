Burko Gives DGTL CLR’s “Empyrean” A Deep Remix

In a world where fresh, original music seems hard to find, remixes keep the world of dance music flowing. For proof of this, just head to your nearest show and see how many bootlegs your favorite dj drops. Having said that, some artists have made whole careers out of this alone. Additionally, some of the worlds biggest headliners having gotten their start this way. Today, we bring you one artists who seems to be doing just that, and that is the NYC-based Martron. In the past, he’s garnered support from some of EDM’s leading publications. This includes Dancing Astronaut, YourEDM, & even EDM.com. His past write ups have been for his originals, as well as remixes. Today, we bring you one of the latter from the budding star. The tune he’s remixed is Niiko X SWAE’s “Eeny Meeny”, and if you’re a fan, I think you’re going to love it.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 11 DAYS AGO