Minnesota Crookston Men's Basketball Looks to Continue Winning Ways at Dacotah Bank Classic. Golden Eagle men's basketball picked up a huge win over Highway-2 rivals Bemidji State to open up conference play 1-0 for the first time since 2019, which also came at home against Bemidji State. The win over the Beavers snapped a brief three-game losing streak and now the Golden Eagles will look to continue their winning ways this weekend as they take on NAIA Presentation College and Midwestern State (Texas) in the Dacotah Bank Classic, hosted by NSIC foe Northern State.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO