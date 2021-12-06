Hasbro x Fortnite Action Figure and Toy Unboxing Video

Konami released a few products related to Yu-Gi-Oh! in November and at the end of the month, they were kind enough to supply me with some samples to check out. Early in the month, we got the release of Burst of Destiny, the latest core set of cards. This brought us new Penguin cards as well as the Floowandereeze archetype, Destiny HERO – Destroyer Phoenix Enforcer, and much more that I had forgotten about. Then, later in the month, we got Maximum Gold: El Dorado which brought back the Premium Gold Rare cards that I have come to love. The set included some incredible reprints like Predaplant Verte Anaconda, Pot of Extravagance, and alternate art of Eldlich the Golden Lord and I:P Masquerena. Of course, the new I:P Masquerena accessories were also released featuring both artworks. They’re pretty awesome and overall, my favorites are the game mat and the Duelist Portfolio. Big thanks to Konami for sending all this out and you can grab them all now from your local game shop. Check out my pulls below and tell me what you ended up pulling in the comments.

