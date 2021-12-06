ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Japan's military, among world's strongest, looks to build

By MARI YAMAGUCHI - Associated Press
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 7 days ago

ENIWA, Japan (AP) — Dozens of tanks and soldiers fired explosives and machine guns in drills Monday...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
ArchDaily

World’s Second Tallest Building Tops Out in Malaysia

In downtown Kuala Lumpur, Merdeka 118 topped out at 678.9 metres tall and 118 storeys, becoming the second-tallest building in the world. Five years after construction started, the tower’s final silhouette is revealed with the completion of the spire, redefining the city’s skyline currently dominated by the Petronas Towers and the Kuala Lumpur Tower. Designed by Australian firm Fender Katsalidis, the project features a triangular faceted glass façade inspired by patterns found in Malaysian art and, together with the surrounding park designed by Sasaki, creates a new layer of the city’s identity.
ECONOMY
verticalmag.com

Airbus delivers world’s first H160 in Japan

Estimated reading time 3 minutes, 18 seconds. Airbus has delivered the first ever H160 to Japanese operator All Nippon Helicopter (ANH), heralding a new chapter for this next generation twin-engine helicopter. With 68 patents, the innovative H160 is the world’s most technologically advanced helicopter. The multi-role H160 was delivered...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hokkaido#Eniwa#Ap#Self Defense Force#Chinese#Russian#Japanese
Popular Mechanics

This MiG Super Fighter Terrified NATO. Then a Soviet Pilot Stole One.

Throughout the early 1970s, the Soviet MiG-25 streaked through the nightmares of America’s military and intelligence communities. If the Cold War were to ever turn hot, they feared, this seemingly unstoppable fighter, code-named Foxbat, appeared poised to sweep the skies of Western aircraft. The first hints of the existence of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Taiwan says confident Chinese invasion would be very hard

TAIPEI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - A full Chinese invasion of Taiwan with troops landed and ports and airports seized would be very difficult to achieve due to problems China would have in landing and supplying troops, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said in its latest threat assessment. Tensions between Taipei and Beijing,...
POLITICS
Vice

This Country Is Building the World’s Second-Tallest Skyscraper. But Citizens Aren’t Thrilled.

Malaysian politicians love skyscrapers. This is a fact. But despite hapless pleas from citizens over the years to stop building skyscrapers and instead focus efforts to improve public infrastructure, bring down exorbitant property prices and preserve old buildings and heritage sites, the Malaysian government announced in 2010 yet another multi-billion dollar skyscraper project dubbed the “Merdeka 118.”
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Country
China
Country
Russia
Reuters

Golovkin's world title fight in Japan postponed due to COVID-19

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Gennady Golovkin's world title fight against Ryota Murata in Japan has been postponed due to the global spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, promoters said on Friday. Kazakhstan's Golovkin, the IBF/IBO champion, and Japanese WBA champion Murata were originally scheduled to meet on Dec. 29 in...
COMBAT SPORTS
Navy Times

Military pilots among NASA’s 10 new astronaut candidates

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA selected 10 new astronauts Monday, half of them military pilots, as it looks ahead to the moon and Mars. The space agency introduced the six men and four women during a ceremony in Houston, home to Mission Control and the astronaut corps. More than...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

China brands US democracy 'weapon of mass destruction'

China branded US democracy a "weapon of mass destruction" on Saturday, following the US-organised Summit for Democracy which aimed to shore up like-minded allies in the face of autocratic regimes. "'Democracy' has long become a 'weapon of mass destruction' used by the US to interfere in other countries," a foreign ministry spokesperson said in an online statement, which also accused the US of having "instigated 'colour revolutions'" overseas.
FOREIGN POLICY
healththoroughfare.com

Covid Breaking News: Japan Places Myocarditis Warning On Jabs

The covid vaccines have been making headlines for a long time this year. Their side effects are also being discussed a lot, and these are the main reasons for which a lot of people are avoiding them. It’s been just revealed that Japan is now labeling Covid “vaccines” to warn...
PUBLIC HEALTH
realcleardefense.com

Xi Jinping’s New World Order

Xi Jinping savored the moment. Speaking before China’s annual gathering of nearly 3,000 representatives to the National People’s Congress in Beijing in March 2021, the Chinese president took a post-pandemic victory lap, proclaiming that his country had been the first to tame COVID-19, the first to resume work, and the first to regain positive economic growth. It was the result, he argued, of “self-confidence in our path, self-confidence in our theories, self-confidence in our system, self-confidence in our culture.” And he further shared his pride that “now, when our young people go abroad, they can stand tall and feel proud—unlike us when we were young.” For Xi, China’s success in controlling the spread of the novel coronavirus was yet more evidence that he was on the right track: China was reclaiming its historic position of leadership and centrality on the global stage. The brief official history of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) that was published the following month reinforced his assessment. It claimed that Xi had brought China “closer to the center of the world stage than it has ever been. The nation has never been closer to its own rebirth.”
CORONAVIRUS
aroundosceola.com

Kissimmee's Granda among world’s best B-Girls

Isis Granda lives in Kissimmee, and is among the tops in the world at her chosen craft – breaking, or what was known as breakdancing a generation ago. Granda, 26, who came to Osceola County from her native Ecuador on a visa a year ago to be closer to friends and others in the breaking community, qualified for the knockout round of last month’s Red Bull BC One All Star event in Gdansk, Poland, breaking’s de facto world championship. She earned her place there with a win in the Red Bull BC One Cypher USA 2021 competition in August (Check out a video from it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_jVL7_XpLjA). She also won the Freestyle Sessions Orlando competition locally this summer.
KISSIMMEE, FL
whmi.com

India's top military leader among 13 dead in helicopter crash

(NEW YORK) -- India's military chief and his wife were among 13 killed in a helicopter crash around noon local time on Wednesday. Gen. Bipin Rawat was traveling to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course. The helicopter crashed roughly 2 miles away from the college, in Coonoor.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy