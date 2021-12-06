ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Turning outrage into power: How far right is changing GOP

By BRIAN SLODYSKO - Associated Press
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 7 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy appears...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Rolling Stone

Anti-Democracy PowerPoint Circulator Says He Met with Meadows, Briefed Lawmakers: Reports

Philip Waldron, a retired Army colonel who shared a PowerPoint presentation titled “Election fraud, Foreign Interference & Options for 6 JAN” detailing options for how to overturn the 2020 election, says he briefed lawmakers in Congress ahead of Jan. 6, according to reports from multiple outlets. Waldron also says he met with Mark Meadows, Trump’s chief of staff, to discuss election fraud several times, according to The Washington Post. Waldron told the Post that he went to the White House multiple times following the election and spoke with Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on “maybe eight to 10” occasions. Meadows recently...
CONGRESS & COURTS
State
Washington State
Washington Post

GOP senators make a powerful case against GOP control of the House

House Republicans are furious at their GOP counterparts in the Senate for making a deal with Democrats to avert a debt limit crisis. Those House lawmakers think GOP senators should be making it much harder for Democrats to prevent us from blowing through the debt limit, even though that would mean the United States would default on its debts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

America witnessed a coup attempt. Now it’s sleep-walking into another disaster

Even as the mob ran screaming and smashing through the capitol on January 6, it was clear this was a coup attempt. It was equally clear that it had been instigated by the then-president and his circle, much of whose audience in the “stop the steal” rally would become that mob. Everything since has been fill-in, important in building the legal case against the leaders of this attempted coup and establishing the facts for history and public knowledge – and, one hopes, for efforts to prevent another such attempt.
U.S. POLITICS
cbslocal.com

Progressive Democrats Pressure Pelosi To Discipline Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert

WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of progressive Democrats on Wednesday ratcheted up pressure on Speaker Nancy Pelosi to punish firebrand conservative Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, whose recent comments likening a Muslim member of Congress to a bomb-carrying terrorist they decried as a “bigoted” incitement to violence that puts “an entire group of Americans” in danger.
COLORADO STATE
Business Insider

Mark Meadows said he was 'surprised' he didn't crack his phone's screen when he angrily dialed a Fox News editor on election night after the network projected Biden would win Arizona: book

Mark Meadows said it was "infuriating" when Fox News called Arizona for Biden on election night. Meadows quickly called Fox News editor Bill Sammon, forcefully tapping the numbers on his phone. "I'm surprised I didn't crack the screen of my iPhone," the former Trump aide wrote in his new book.
ARIZONA STATE
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

For the unvaccinated, the GOP changes its tune on jobless aid

It was in the spring when many of the nation's Republican governors embraced a provocative economic idea. As regular readers may recall, after congressional Democrats approved enhanced unemployment benefits, these GOP officials decided the smart move would be to cut off the extra assistance to the jobless, in the hopes that it would force people back to work faster.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Congress & Courts
KTVZ

Klobuchar says Senate Democrats will do ‘everything to get’ Build Back Better passed by Christmas

Democrats are going to do “everything to get” President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act done by Christmas, Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Sunday. “We have to get this done, Jake. And Senator (Joe) Manchin is still at the negotiating table,” Klobuchar, a Democrat from Minnesota, told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union,” referring to a moderate member of her party who has voiced some reservations on the proposal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WSAV News 3

New inflation number feeds angst about Democrats’ $2T bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Government reports on rising inflation and the potential costs of President Joe Biden’s social and environment legislation raised fresh questions Friday about the bill’s fate, with both sides hoping the new numbers would influence pivotal Sen. Joe Manchin. The moderate Manchin, D-W.Va., has spent months forcing Democrats to trim the 10-year, $2 trillion package, arguing […]
BUSINESS
Washington Post

The role of violent threats in Trump’s GOP reign, according to Republicans

Tim Alberta is out with his latest must-read this week — a profile of freshman Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.). Meijer joined Congress just days before the Capitol insurrection and almost immediately jeopardized his political career by supporting Donald Trump’s impeachment. It’s a must-read, but a tough read. That’s...
POTUS
creators.com

The Unmitigated Gall of Ilhan Omar

Rep. Ilhan Omar is demanding that Congress censure a colleague over offensive remarks. This is a real demand happening right now, and reporters write about her demands without peppering their prose with incredulous exclamation marks. House progressives, in fact, are reportedly planning to introduce a resolution that would strip Republican...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Marietta Daily Journal

Republicans urge Manchin to quash Biden spending package amid inflation

WASHINGTON — Republicans seized on fresh data showing the highest U.S. rate of inflation in four decades as new ammunition to fight President Joe Biden’s tax-and-spending plan, saying the roughly $2 trillion package would would only increase living costs and urging Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin to kill the bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

With exception to the filibuster, senators open an important door

Under normal circumstances, senators can filibuster efforts to raise the debt ceiling. It's precisely why Republican hostage crises over the last decade have been so dangerous: Democrats have had the capacity and will to pay the nation's bills, but the GOP counterparts have stood in the way of up-or-down votes.
CONGRESS & COURTS

