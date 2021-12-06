ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Prince William reveals what George and Charlotte fight over 'most mornings'

By Jade Biggs
Cosmopolitan
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAny parent will tell you that the morning rush to get the kids ready for school isn't always the easiest. It should come as some consolation then, that even Prince William and Kate Middleton have to deal with their fair share of mid-morning meltdowns when it comes to the Cambridge children...

www.cosmopolitan.com

Comments / 14

Pamela Kennedy Morris
3d ago

I know it's not easy here to get my 2 & 3 year old grandchildren ready and in the car to go to school every day & then pick up each day.

Reply
2
Related
Us Weekly

Meghan Markle Shares New Photo of Son Archie, 2 — and He Looks Just Like Prince Harry

Just like dad! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s son, Archie, is starting to bare a strong resemblance to the red-headed royal. The Suits alum, 40, shared a new photo of her eldest child, 2, during her Thursday, November 18, appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. In the sweet snap, which doesn’t show Archie’s face, the little one’s fiery locks stand out as he strolls through his chicken coop at the family’s California home.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

The Queen's Christmas Photo Display Reportedly Upset Prince Harry

Back in 2019, the queen announced her annual Christmas address via a cozy photo on Instagram, which showcased a display of family portraits that included Prince William and Kate Middleton and their family, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, and, in a glaringly obvious slight, no Prince Harry or Meghan Markle. According to a royal biographer, the move didn't sit well with Harry, who felt "erased" by the fact that his family was deliberately excluded.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Archie is Prince Harry's mini-me in new appearance

A new photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie, has been shared as Meghan made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday. The two-year-old, who has inherited his father Prince Harry's red hair, can be seen collecting eggs from his chicken coop, Archie's Chick Inn, at the Sussexes' Montecito home.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakira
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Elle

Kate Middleton Almost Didn't Get Her 'Duchess Of Cambridge' Title, It Has Been Revealed

As is customary, royals are bestowed with a new title - and with it a new area of Britain of which to be honorary custodians - on the event of their wedding day, by The Queen. And the same can be said of Prince William and Kate Middleton, who on April 29, 2011 were given the new monikers of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and with it some overarching duty of care for the beautiful city on the river Cam. It is usual for the sons of the monarch to receive a dukedom, considering Prince Charles is the Duke of Cornwall and Prince Andrew is the Duke of York, but it has been revealed that Kate and Wills nearly didn't become the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#Royal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cosmopolitan

Kate Middleton and Prince William Have a "Secret" Third Home They Vacation In

Due to being fancy royals, Kate Middleton and Prince William have multiple homes. On top of an apartment in Kensington Palace (more like a mini-mansion inside another building, but sure, let's call it an "apartment), the couple and their children have a country residence called Anmer Hall, where they spend most of their time.
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Kate Middleton Just Wore The Perfect Christmas Ensemble

On Wednesday (December 8), Kate Middleton stepped out in an eye-catching outfit perfect for the holiday season. The Duchess of Cambridge rocked an all-red ensemble while attending the "Together at Christmas" community carol service at Westminster Abbey in London. She even coordinated her small, handheld purse to be the same bright shade of red as her ankle-length coat and pumps. The most stunning aspect of Kate's outfit, of course, is the oversized bow adorning her jacket's neckline.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

The '80s Song That Princess Diana Loved Singing in the Car Is "Simply the Best"

Image Source: Getty / Georges De Keerle / Max Mumby/Indigo. Prince William just shared a special memory of his late mother, Princess Diana, that'll make you go, "Aww!" In an episode of Apple Fitness+'s Time to Walk series, which airs on Dec. 6, William shared Diana's favorite song to sing in the car as a way to calm his anxieties on the way to boarding school, according to People. "One of the songs I massively remember and has stuck with me all this time, and I still, to this day, still quite enjoy secretly, is Tina Turner's 'The Best' because sitting in the backseat, singing away, it felt like a real family moment . . . we'd even get the policeman in the car, he'd be occasionally singing along, as well," he said. "When I listen to it now, it takes me back to those car rides and brings back lots of memories of my mother," he added.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy