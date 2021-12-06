ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Fauci says early reports encouraging about omicron variant

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dkX0s_0dF9Uc2Z00

U.S. health officials said Sunday that while the omicron variant of the coronavirus is rapidly spreading throughout the country, early indications suggest it may be less dangerous than delta, which continues to drive a surge of hospitalizations.

President Joe Biden’s chief medial adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told CNN’s “State of the Union” that scientists need more information before drawing conclusions about omicron’s severity.

Reports from South Africa, where it emerged and is becoming the dominant strain, suggest that hospitalization rates have not increased alarmingly.

‘America’s Got Talent’ contestant Jay Jay Phillips has died, bandmates confirm

“Thus far, it does not look like there’s a great degree of severity to it,” Fauci said. “But we have really got to be careful before we make any determinations that it is less severe or it really doesn’t cause any severe illness, comparable to delta.”

Fauci said the Biden administration is considering lifting travel restrictions against non-citizens entering the United States from several African countries. They were imposed as the omicron variant exploded in the region, but U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has blasted such measures as “travel apartheid.”

“Hopefully we’ll be able to lift that ban in a quite reasonable period of time,” Fauci said. “We all feel very badly about the hardship that has been put on not only on South Africa but the other African countries.”

Omicron had been detected in about a third of U.S. states by Sunday, including in the Northeast, the South, the Great Plains and the West Coast. Wisconsin and Missouri were among the latest states to confirm cases.

Scientists call omicron ‘most mutated virus we’d ever seen.’ Why does that matter?

But delta remains the dominant variant, making up more than 99% of cases and driving a surge of hospitalizations in the north. National Guard teams have been sent to help overwhelmed hospitals in western New York, and Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker issued an emergency order requiring any hospitals facing limited patient capacity to reduce scheduled procedures that are not urgent.

U.S. officials continued urging people to get vaccinated and to receive booster shots, as well as take precautions such as wearing masks when among strangers indoors, saying anything that helps protect against delta will also help protect against other variants.

Omicron booster: Will we need a shot that targets the mutated variant?

Even if omicron proves less dangerous than delta, it remains problematic, World Health Organization epidemiologist Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove told CBS’ “Face The Nation.”

“Even if we have a large number of cases that are mild, some of those individuals will need hospitalizations,” she said. “They will need to go into ICU and some people will die. … We don’t want to see that happen on top of an already difficult situation with delta circulating globally.”

Two years into the outbreak, COVID-19 has killed over 780,000 Americans, and deaths are running at about 860 per day.

Do you still need a booster shot if you just had COVID?

More than 6,600 new hospital admissions are being reported daily, according to tracking data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

COVID-19 cases and deaths in the U.S. have dropped by about half since the delta peak in August and September, but at more than 86,000 new infections per day, the numbers are still high, especially heading into the holidays, when people travel and gather with family.

| See more Top Stories from WDTN.com here ➡

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Missouri State
AFP

Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta, Fauci tells AFP

Top US scientist Anthony Fauci said Tuesday that while it would take weeks to judge the severity of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron, early indications suggested it was not worse than prior strains, and possibly milder. Speaking to AFP, President Joe Biden's chief medical advisor broke down the knowns and unknowns about Omicron into three major areas: transmissibility, how well it evades immunity from prior infection and vaccines, and severity of illness. The new variant is "clearly highly transmissible," very likely more so than Delta, the current dominant global strain, Fauci said. Accumulating epidemiological data from around the world also indicates re-infections are higher with Omicron.
SCIENCE
CNBC

WHO says omicron variant could change the course of the Covid pandemic

WHO said the highly mutated omicron variant of Covid-19 could change the course of the pandemic. The director-general said the exact impact is "still difficult to know," noting that questions about the transmissibility and severity of omicron remain unanswered. Preliminary evidence from South Africa may suggest that omicron may be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Anthony Fauci
scotscoop.com

Omicron variant may cause another shutdown

As the Omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads rapidly through the U.S., people are wondering whether America will follow the lead of other European nations in initiating another nationwide shutdown. The latest COVID-19 variant was supposedly discovered on Nov. 25 in South Africa and has now been detected in more than...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Apartheid#Cnn#African#U N#Delta#National Guard
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Predicted What Happens Next

The new coronavirus variant Omicron is "quickly transmissible," according to early reports. We should be "concerned" if not panicked, say most experts. So how can you stay safe, given that you probably have holiday plans, and were hoping the pandemic was basically over? (It's not; besides Omicron, Delta is still raging.) To help guide you, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared this morning on CNN's State of the Union. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
CNET

COVID-19 vaccine mandate still suspended for businesses: Today's update

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. While the Occupational Safety and Health Administration suspended the enforcement of the COVID-19 vaccine requirement last month, your employer can still require you to get vaccinated. The mandate would have required people working for businesses employing 100 or more people to get fully vaccinated or tested weekly by Jan. 4, 2022, the White House said. It was blocked by a federal appeals court in early November, which ordered OSHA to not take steps to enforce the mandate and to wait until a further court order. The requirement is designed to curb the surge in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths caused by the virus, including the delta variant and the new omicron variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

Fauci assesses Omicron strain's degree of severity

Even as President Joe Biden's administration has banned travel from eight African nations because of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci has apparently downplayed the new strain's virulence. "Though it's too early to really make any definitive statements about it thus far, it does not...
U.S. POLITICS
WDTN

WDTN

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
859K+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy