Holiday Hoarders is a seasonal mission added to Hitman 3 as part of its first Winter season. The mission is set in a brand new version of the Paris location from Hitman 2016, the first map in the Hitman reboot trilogy. It’s packed with holiday-themed items and two targets almost all players will be able to recognize immediately. One of the new rewards from the mission is the Santa 47 Suit, a Santa suit that Agent 47 can wear to kill any target in any location. This guide covers how to unlock the Santa 47 Suit for your own collection.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO