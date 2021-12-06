ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Jeff Hardy Reportedly Sent Home From WWE Live Event

By Matt McConnell
culturedvultures.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver this past weekend, it was confirmed that Jeff Hardy had been sent home following some strange and erratic behaviour during a WWE Live Event in Edinburgh Texas. ‘The Charistmatic Enigma’ was competing...

culturedvultures.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Matt Hardy Shares Update on Jeff Hardy After WWE Sends Him Home

WWE fans are concerned with the well-being of Jeff Hardy after WWE sent him home over the weekend. On Saturday, Hardy competed in a six-man tag match at a live event but left through the crowd before the match ended. The following day, Rey Mysterio took his place, and neither he nor WWE didn't comment on the situation. However, Hardy's brother Matt Hardy gave an update on Monday via Twitch.
WWE
995qyk.com

Jeff Hardy Released from WWE Following House Show Incident

Jeff Hardy has been released from WWE following an incident at a house show on Saturday, December 4. Hardy’s release was reported by Fightful who noted, “Hardy was reportedly sent home from the road and was absent from WWE’s live event on Sunday, December 5, which took place in Corpus Christi, Texas. Hardy teamed with Drew McIntyre & King Xavier Woods on Saturday at a WWE live event and after making a tag to McIntyre, he disappeared from ringside. Hardy was reportedly sluggish as the match went on. He was replaced by Rey Mysterio in the six-man tag team bout against The Bloodline (Roman Reigns & The Usos) on Sunday.”
WWE
97.9 WGRD

EXCLUSIVE: Hear Jeff Hardy’s Last Interview Before Being Released From the WWE

Update: Jeff Hardy has been released by WWE and will NOT be at Van Andel Arena for the WWE Supershow. Your favorite WWE Superstars are coming to Van Andel Arena for the WWE Holiday Supershow on Sunday, December 12th. Our own Trevor got to talk with WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy ahead of the show on Sunday. They talk Snow, Dream Opponents, and Macho Man Impressions.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Watch Footage Of Jeff Hardy’s Match At WWE House Show Before He Was Sent Home

Jeff Hardy was sent home by WWE after Saturday’s house show in Edinburg, TX. There are no further details as to why. The video shows that Hardy was not quite himself as he teamed with Xavier Woods and Drew McIntyre against The Bloodline. Around the 8:24 mark, he collapsed. Fans noted that he looked sluggish during his entrance.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Xavier Woods
Person
Jeff Hardy
Person
Drew Mcintyre
Person
Rey Mysterio
PWMania

WWE Edits Jeff Hardy Out of Graphic and Hardy Boyz Reunion Teased

On Friday, WWE sent out a tweet to promote a t-shirt exclusively for fans attending Smackdown at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Jeff Hardy, who was released from WWE earlier this week, was one of the stars featured on the shirt’s front design but then another tweet was sent out with Hardy’s face covered up by the shirt’s back design.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Videos Of Jeff Hardy Entering The Ring & Leaving Through The Crowd During WWE Live Event

Several video clips have surfaced of Jeff Hardy at Saturday’s WWE live event. As noted, Hardy missed Sunday’s WWE live event in Corpus Christi, Texas, and word going around via PWInsider was that he was sent home from the road. Hardy worked Saturday’s live event in Edinburg, TX, teaming with King Xavier Woods and Drew McIntyre against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in the main event. After spending most of the match in the ring, getting worked over by The Bloodline and apparently becoming more sluggish as the match went on, Hardy made a hot tag to McIntyre but then immediately disappeared into the crowd. He was followed by security, but never returned to the ring, and didn’t even participate in the post-match celebration with Woods and McIntyre. Hardy was not backstage for Sunday’s live event in Corpus Christi, and was replaced by Rey Mysterio.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Report – Jeff Hardy Sent Home From The Road By WWE

Jeff Hardy has reportedly been sent home by WWE. According to a report from Pwinsider, Jeff Hardy was sent home from WWE’s live events over the weekend. At Sunday night’s WWE live event in Corpus Christi, Texas, Hardy was not present backstage and the word making the rounds was that he had been “sent home” for unknown reasons.
WWE
Wrestling World

Jeff Hardy explains why he left WWE in 2003

Jeff Hardy has achieved great success with the WWE thanks to several collaborations he had during his career. In 2003, however, Jeff Hardy was released from WWE after refusing to go to rehab and during an appearance on Broken Skull Sessions he explained the reasons for his goodbye. Jeff Hardy...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Event#Combat#The Usos
SPORTbible

Jeff Hardy Sacked By WWE For Refusing To Go To Rehab

Jeff Hardy's WWE contract has been torn up after reportedly declining the company's offer to provide substance abuse help. Just a few days ago, the 44-year-old was sent home from the WWE's tour after walking out of the ring and into the crowd during the middle of his three-way tag team bout alongside Drew McIntyre & King Xavier Woods.
WWE
Yardbarker

Matt Hardy provides update on Jeff Hardy after unexplained WWE disappearance

Matt Hardy has provided an update on Jeff Hardy after his bizarre disappearance at the WWE Supershow Holiday Tour in Texas. Jeff Hardy, alongside WWE counterparts Drew McIntyre and King Woods, were competing against The Bloodline in front of a packed-out area. As was reported by pwinsider, Hardy became “sluggish”...
WWE
PWMania

Beth Hardy Comments After Jeff Hardy’s WWE Departure

Jeff Hardy’s wife took to Twitter this afternoon and issued an update on how he is doing. As noted, it was revealed this morning that Hardy has been released from his WWE contract. WWE reportedly offered Hardy help and rehab, but he turned the offer down, and was then released. This comes after he was sent home from the road following the incident at last Saturday’s WWE live event in Edinburg, TX.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
iheart.com

More Details About Jeff Hardy's WWE Release Revealed: Report

Additional details regarding former World Champion Jeff Hardy's release from WWE have been reported. Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer reports Hardy was ordered and refused to attend rehab following an incident at a WWE house show on December 4. Hardy was reportedly aware that he'd be punished in some way...
WWE
The Spun

WWE Has Reportedly Released Longtime Fan Favorite

WWE has reportedly parted ways with fan favorite Jeff Hardy on Thursday. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, WWE released the longtime wrestler less than a week after the 44-year-old was sent home from a WWE tour after reports indicated that he had a “rough night” on Saturday.
WWE
theringreport.com

Jeff Hardy Sent Home By WWE After Bizarre Behaviour At House Show This Weekend - VIDEO

According to PWInsider, Jeff Hardy was absent from a WWE house show last night after being sent home by the company (he was replaced in his scheduled match with Rey Mysterio). On Saturday night, the former WWE Champion teamed up with Drew McIntyre and Xavier Woods to face The Bloodline, but fans quickly noticed that there was something off about the Charismatic Enigma.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy