Environment

Evening Forecast 12-5-21

By Grace Thornton
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight’s conditions will remain somewhat slightly muggy, with southerly flow intact. A few areas of patchy fog will develop to the north and east of us late this evening, lasting into early Monday. Any visibility issues will...

CBS Sacramento

Rain, Snow, Freezing Temperatures On Deck For Northern California

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Several days of wet weather are in store for Northern California. Periods of light to moderate rain started in the valley Wednesday night. The Sierra is also expected to see periods of moderate to heavy snow, and chain controls are already in place along Interstate 80 and Highway 50. Periods of wet weather are forecast to continue at least through early next week. Mountain snow & Valley rain return tonight-Thursday. Dry & colder weather are forecast for the weekend, then wetter weather is likely Sunday-early next week. Stay tuned for forecast updates! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/VFInjwSWO5 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 8,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
#Thunderstorms
WBAY Green Bay

LIGHT SNOW TODAY... THEN, A WINTER STORM TOMORROW NIGHT

Light snow that has been ongoing today, will continue through the afternoon. The disturbance bringing this snow is much weaker than the winter storm we will be dealing with tomorrow, but we could still see a coating to about 2″ of snowfall across the area today. Otherwise, it will be a cloudy and breezy afternoon with a quiet night in store for the region.
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
deltanews.tv

Friday Morning Forecast 12-10-21

Meteorologist Ashley Renee has your forecast. *Temperature Update: the high for Saturday (behind the cold front) will now be in the low to mid 50s.
WMBB

Panhandle Weather Forecast: 12/10/21

A stationary boundary to our south leaves lingering moisture across the Panhandle today. As a result, we’ll see more clouds than sun and a few isolated showers heading into the afternoon hours. Temperatures are forecast to reach the mid-70s. On Saturday, a stronger front will charge across the southeast. Widespread showers and storms are expected […]
PANHANDLE, TX
KRDO News Channel 13

WEATHER ALERT DAY: High winds in Pikes Peak Region before big drop in temperatures

Overview:  Winter driving conditions are expected to continue over the high country today where a combination of heavy snow and gusty wind will make for very difficult driving conditions over the higher mountain passes. Locally, we’re tracking significantly colder air and a chance for a brief snowfall in spots today, but warmer air will return The post WEATHER ALERT DAY: High winds in Pikes Peak Region before big drop in temperatures appeared first on KRDO.
DIVIDE, CO
WETM

Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (12/10/21)

Today will be a nice end to the workweek with above average temperatures, dry conditions, and some sunshine returning. This morning we are cloudy but dry. An area of high pressure is to our East which will bring dry air into the region and also warmer air. Highs reach above average today with temperatures into the mid to upper 40s. This dry air will start to break apart the cloud cover by late morning and clear conditions really return early this afternoon. The clear conditions do not last long as a warm front starts lifting into the region tonight and into tomorrow morning. Rain showers start off spotty early overnight and become more widespread by tomorrow morning. Lows tonight do not drop that much because of the advancing warm front. Temperatures tonight drop into the mid to upper 30s. Due to the warm front moving through, temperatures could potentially reach the low 60s which would break the record high for Saturday. The record high is 59 degrees and low to mid 60s are forecasted.
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Rain And Severe Weather Expected This Weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We are off to a mild start this morning with temperatures in the upper 40s. By this afternoon we make it to the mid-50s with a little drizzle and mostly cloudy. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Light rain showers arrive this evening and then heavy rain, possible thunderstorms, and gusty winds by Saturday morning. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Overnight wind gusts will be around 25 mph and temperatures will stay mild in the mid-40s Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center There’s nothing to sugar-coat here, Saturday morning won’t be pretty....
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Record Warmth & Whipping Winds On Tap For Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Our Purple Friday is looking more gray than anything else. Despite an abundance of clouds, temperatures will climb into the mid-50s, topping out about 10-12° warmer than Thursday. We stay dry for the majority of the day, with chances for showers increasing Friday evening and later on. While any showers we get late Friday will be plain rain, severe weather is possible on Saturday. In fact, the first half of our weekend is shaping up to be very warm and windy before becoming very stormy in the evening. Most of Maryland is under a Wind Advisory from 4 p.m. Saturday through 1...
MARYLAND STATE

