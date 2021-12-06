ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SUNY Board of Trustees Standing Behind Their Chancellor

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalls have been made for Jim Malatras to resign since being identified in the...

CBS New York

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras Resigns Amid Fallout Over Cuomo Investigation Transcripts

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras tendered his resignation Thursday. “I have had no higher honor in my lifetime in public service than serving as the 14th Chancellor of the State University of New York,” he said in a letter to the board of trustees. “I’m proud to have been the first SUNY graduate ever to become Chancellor. I would not have had the chance to serve in the highest levels of state government but for my SUNY education. From humble beginnings, SUNY lifted me up and offered opportunity.” The announcement came amid fallout over the sexual misconduct scandal engulfing...
COLLEGES
Gothamist.com

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras Resigns After Disparaging Cuomo Accuser

Jim Malatras has resigned as chancellor of New York's state university system amid growing controversy over his profanity-laced remarks about a woman who accused former Governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment. Malatras announced the departure in a resignation letter to SUNY Board of Trustees Chairman Merryl Tisch on Thursday. "Recent...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Andrew Cuomo
spectrumlocalnews.com

Malatras to resign as SUNY chancellor effective in January

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras submitted his resignation Thursday morning, in the wake of controversy stemming from the last batch of testimony into allegations of sexual harassment by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Within that testimony, it was revealed that texts from Malatras to Cuomo's inner circle made inappropriate and disparaging remarks...
EDUCATION
mychamplainvalley.com

SUNY Chancellor, accused of abusive behavior, to resign

ALBANY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — James Malatras, the Chancellor of New York’s State University system, will step down effective January 14, 2022. Malatras had come under increasing pressure to step down after recent reports of alleged abusive behavior on the part of the Chancellor prior to becoming the head of SUNY.
ALBANY, NY
wskg.org

SUNY chancellor steps down after several calls for his resignation

State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras will resign effective Jan. 14, acknowledging in a letter to the SUNY Board of Trustees that “recent events surrounding me over the past week have become a distraction.”. Calls for Malatras to resign began earlier this week after Attorney General Tish...
COLLEGES
iheart.com

30 Lawmakers Call on SUNY Chancellor to Quit

More than 30 New York State Assembly members are now calling on SUNY Chancellor James Malatras to step down. This comes after a recent report found he tried to smear one of the women who accused former Governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment. The lawmakers all signed a letter that has been sent to the State University of New York's Board of Trustees. Malatras has apologized for a series of texts that showed him mocking one of Cuomo's female accusers. Andrew Cuomo stepped down from office this past August amid the growing sex harassment scandal. He has denied any wrongdoing.
POLITICS
WNYT

SUNY chancellor faces continued calls to resign

The Chancellor of SUNY continues to face calls to resign, accused of contributing to a toxic work environment. Jim Malatras, once a top aide to ex-governor Andrew Cuomo, is facing growing scrutiny after the release of text messages showing he mocked one of Cuomo's accusers- Lyndsey Boyland. The university faculty...
COLLEGES
wamc.org

DiNapoli: SUNY Board may need to reevaluate its position on SUNY Chancellor's status

Embattled SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras is facing a new round of criticism today after the Times Union published audio from 2017 showing him berating an employee when he was a college president. According to the newspaper, the audio was secretly recorded by the employee of Rockefeller College at the suggestion of her United University Professions union representative.
ALBANY, NY
informnny.com

Higher Education Committee Chair calls on SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras to resign

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Chair of the Higher Education Committee, Assemblymember Deborah Glick, is calling for the resignation of SUNY Chancellor Dr. Jim Malatras. Following growing calls for Malatras to resign over the weekend, Chairwoman Glick joins the list of people in favor of the Chancellor being removed from office.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Student Assembly President calls SUNY Chancellor's behavior "national embarrassment"

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Calls are broadening for SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras to resign following a data release from the New York Attorney General's office last week. Records revealed Malatras heckled a former colleague who had been outspoken about a toxic work environment in former Governor Cuomo's Executive Chamber. The woman, Lindsey Boylan would later be the first to accuse Cuomo of sexual harassment.
ALBANY, NY
Times Union

SUNY chancellor gets support, criticism in text message flap

ALBANY - SUNY Chancellor James Malatras, facing criticism over text messages revealed in the state attorney general's sexual harassment allegation probe of former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, has the backing of SUNY trustees, but also faces criticism from two campus-related groups. The State University of New York Board of Trustees...
ALBANY, NY

