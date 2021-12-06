SUNY Board of Trustees Standing Behind Their Chancellor

The State University of New York underwent a shakeup Thursday as chancellor Jim Malatras announced his resignation after the release of profane messages he sent about Andrew Cuomo accuser Lindsay Boylan. Malaltras' messages, unveiled in state Attorney General Letitia James' investigation into the sexual harassment allegations against the former New...
Lindsay Boylan, who accused former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D., of sexual harassment, called his successor Kathy Hochul, D., "shameful" for refusing to call for the SUNY chancellor's firing after last week's bombshell transcript release from the state attorney general revealed his profane messages for her. New York Attorney...
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras tendered his resignation Thursday.
“I have had no higher honor in my lifetime in public service than serving as the 14th Chancellor of the State University of New York,” he said in a letter to the board of trustees. “I’m proud to have been the first SUNY graduate ever to become Chancellor. I would not have had the chance to serve in the highest levels of state government but for my SUNY education. From humble beginnings, SUNY lifted me up and offered opportunity.”
The announcement came amid fallout over the sexual misconduct scandal engulfing...
Jim Malatras has resigned as chancellor of New York's state university system amid growing controversy over his profanity-laced remarks about a woman who accused former Governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment. Malatras announced the departure in a resignation letter to SUNY Board of Trustees Chairman Merryl Tisch on Thursday. "Recent...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) —The pressure is mounting for the Chancellor of State University of New York Jim Malatras to step down following accusations of contributing to a toxic work environment. SUNY's University Faculty Senate (UFS) Tuesday released a statement, criticizing SUNY's Board of Trustees and called for an independent...
SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras submitted his resignation Thursday morning, in the wake of controversy stemming from the last batch of testimony into allegations of sexual harassment by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Within that testimony, it was revealed that texts from Malatras to Cuomo's inner circle made inappropriate and disparaging remarks...
ALBANY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — James Malatras, the Chancellor of New York’s State University system, will step down effective January 14, 2022. Malatras had come under increasing pressure to step down after recent reports of alleged abusive behavior on the part of the Chancellor prior to becoming the head of SUNY.
State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras will resign effective Jan. 14, acknowledging in a letter to the SUNY Board of Trustees that “recent events surrounding me over the past week have become a distraction.”. Calls for Malatras to resign began earlier this week after Attorney General Tish...
More than 30 New York State Assembly members are now calling on SUNY Chancellor James Malatras to step down. This comes after a recent report found he tried to smear one of the women who accused former Governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment. The lawmakers all signed a letter that has been sent to the State University of New York's Board of Trustees. Malatras has apologized for a series of texts that showed him mocking one of Cuomo's female accusers. Andrew Cuomo stepped down from office this past August amid the growing sex harassment scandal. He has denied any wrongdoing.
Another domino has fallen in the wake of former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation over sexual harassment claims by former employees.SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras, once one of Cuomo’s closest advisors, announced that he was stepping away amid calls for his resignation after he made disparaging…
State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras remained in his job Wednesday, despite new calls for him to resign over audio released by the Albany Times Union, where he can be heard shouting and using foul language as he berates a state university employee. An audio recording published by...
While there is no consensus about whether SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras should resign from the position he’s held since August 2020, there is a lot of anger, even among those who are not calling on him to resign. Here is a full quote state Sen. Liz Krueger sent to...
The Chancellor of SUNY continues to face calls to resign, accused of contributing to a toxic work environment. Jim Malatras, once a top aide to ex-governor Andrew Cuomo, is facing growing scrutiny after the release of text messages showing he mocked one of Cuomo's accusers- Lyndsey Boyland. The university faculty...
Embattled SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras is facing a new round of criticism today after the Times Union published audio from 2017 showing him berating an employee when he was a college president. According to the newspaper, the audio was secretly recorded by the employee of Rockefeller College at the suggestion of her United University Professions union representative.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local assembly member is calling on the SUNY chancellor to step down. Monica Wallace — a democrat — says Jim Malatras, “must resign.” She said his knowledge of the misconduct that occurred during the Andrew Cuomo administration makes him unqualified to lead SUNY. Malatras worked under Cuomo before taking over […]
ALBANY, N.Y. — Even after the SUNY board of trustees issued a Friday evening statement backing SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras, a key New York lawmaker on Monday called for Malatras to resign. In documents pertaining to the sexual-harassment probe of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, it was revealed that Malatras had...
ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Chair of the Higher Education Committee, Assemblymember Deborah Glick, is calling for the resignation of SUNY Chancellor Dr. Jim Malatras. Following growing calls for Malatras to resign over the weekend, Chairwoman Glick joins the list of people in favor of the Chancellor being removed from office.
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Calls are broadening for SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras to resign following a data release from the New York Attorney General's office last week. Records revealed Malatras heckled a former colleague who had been outspoken about a toxic work environment in former Governor Cuomo's Executive Chamber. The woman, Lindsey Boylan would later be the first to accuse Cuomo of sexual harassment.
ALBANY - SUNY Chancellor James Malatras, facing criticism over text messages revealed in the state attorney general's sexual harassment allegation probe of former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, has the backing of SUNY trustees, but also faces criticism from two campus-related groups. The State University of New York Board of Trustees...
