Electric car maker Lucid receives subpoena from U.S. SEC

Lucid Motors CEO Peter Rawlinson doesn't "want to be doing wealthy people's cars," he told "Axios on HBO" in an interview that aired Sunday. Why it matters: Americans are warming up to the idea of electric cars, but the purchase price is still too high for many people, who also worry about how far their car will go before the battery needs recharging.
BERLIN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) said on Monday it was looking at locations for planned battery cell plants in Spain and eastern Europe and the exact sites for its third and fourth gigafactories would be determined in the first half of 2022. "By 2030, Volkswagen plans to open...
EV stocks had a mixed outing in the week ending Dec. 10, as buying set in motion by bargain hunting after the previous week's declines was tempered by some stock-specific negative news. Here are the key events that happened in the EV space during the week:. Tesla: China Sales Soften,...
Regulators are taking a closer look at Lucid. Lucid is raising more cash through a senior note offering. CEO Peter Rawlinson sold some Lucid shares. As if broader market volatility weren't enough, electric car stocks have seen their share prices whipsaw up and down as investors grapple with upside potential and valuation concerns. Few electric vehicle (EV) stocks embody EV euphoria better than Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID), which has captured investor imaginations with hopes it could become the next Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA).
NEWARK — Luxury electric car maker Lucid Motors has won the prestigious 2022 MotorTrend Car of the Year award for Lucid Air, the first time in which the first car from a new automotive brand has been awarded the “Golden Calipers.”. “Earning this coveted distinction for Lucid Air,...
For more than a year, a shortage of semiconductor chips has been holding up car production. And automakers want to make sure the same problem won’t happen with electric car batteries. Like the chips, most battery cells are made abroad. But as U.S. automakers go electric, they want to develop...
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Volkswagen on Wednesday said tight chip supply would continue to pose challenges to Europe’s largest carmaker during at least the first half of 2022, while next year as a whole should show a slight improvement. “The Volkswagen Group is still doing everything in its power...
BEIJING (Reuters) – U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc sold 52,859 China-made vehicles in November, including 21,127 for export, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Wednesday. Tesla, which is making Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles in Shanghai, sold 54,391 China-made vehicles in October, including 40,666...
As many new electric car startups begin their journey, they're looking to get in on the massive stock market action that's related to the future of EVs and green energy, in general. Rather than taking the traditional IPO approach, some EV startups have resorted to using a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) to hit the market.
