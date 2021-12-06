Winning numbers drawn in 'Lucky Day Lotto' game

A jury found former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett guilty on five of six counts of disorderly conduct in a case that alleged Smollett paid to stage a violent homophobic attack and lied to Chicago police. Charlie De Mar reports.
(CNN) — The Supreme Court on Friday left in place a Texas abortion law that bars the procedure after around six weeks of pregnancy, but the justices said abortion providers had the right to challenge the law in federal court.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bob Dole was being honored with a private service at Washington National Cathedral and a public one at the World War II Memorial on Friday, after lying in state at the U.S. Capitol, where President Joe Biden and top leaders from both parties saluted a “giant in our history.”
Consumer prices surged 6.8 percent in the year leading into November and 0.8 percent last month alone as a roaring economy overwhelmed struggling supply chains and fueled inflation, according to data released Friday by the Labor Department. The consumer price index (CPI), a closely watched gauge of inflation, rose sharply...
LONDON (AP) — A British appellate court opened the door Friday for Julian Assange to be extradited to the United States by overturning a lower court’s decision that the WikiLeaks founder’s mental health was too fragile to withstand the American criminal justice system. The High Court in...
Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas was found dead in his Roswell, Georgia home Thursday evening, police there say. He was 33. "Preliminary information is that his death stems from a medical issue, and our investigators currently have no reason to believe otherwise," police in the Atlanta suburb said in a statement.
A federal appeals court on Thursday denied former President Trump 's effort to block the National Archives from turning over his White House's records to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. A three-judge panel for the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously rejected Trump's lawyers' arguments that...
(CNN) — Legendary race car driver Al Unser Sr. died Thursday at his home in Chama, New Mexico, the president of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) announced. He was 82 years old and had been battling cancer for the past 17 years, according to the racing league. Unser won...
The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for 16- and 17-year-olds for emergency use. The FDA's move opens up additional shots to more Americans amid growing alarm over the omicron variant and the continued spread of the delta variant. The agency has already authorized boosters from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson for all adults on an emergency use basis.
Starbucks workers at a store in upstate New York have voted to join a union, a first for the coffee chain's more than 8,000 company-owned stores in the U.S. The election result — the first of three to be announced — came from Tom Miller, a field examiner with the National Labor Relations Board's office in Buffalo. The ballot counting for two additional Starbucks stores in the Buffalo area continued Thursday afternoon.
