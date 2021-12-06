ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fears about new EU gig economy rules hit Deliveroo, Just Eat Takeaway

By Reuters
 3 days ago
LONDON (Reuters) – Speculation that the European Commission is set to propose strict labour rules to regulate the gig economy...

KTVZ

EU wants millions of gig economy workers to get paid leave and a minimum wage

As many as four million European gig economy workers could become employees if new draft EU legislation becomes law. The European Commission proposed new rules for “digital platforms” on Thursday that could force ride-hailing and delivery firms such as Uber and Deliveroo to reclassify their contracted drivers as employees. The Commission estimates the rules could affect between 1.7 and 4.1 million people.
Companies divided on draft EU rules for gig economy workers

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – The European Commission published draft rules on Thursday to give workers at online platform companies such as Uber and Deliveroo better social rights, but which companies say could lead to job losses and more litigation in court. Following are initial reactions to the proposals:. UBER SPOKESPERSON:
Fortune

Europe hits Uber and other gig-economy firms with tough new rules that will give many contractors the rights of employees

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Earlier this year, the European Union’s leadership fired a warning shot across the bows of Uber, Deliveroo, and other “gig economy” companies. The message was plain: Get serious about workers’ rights or face a legislative crackdown.
The Independent

France to ask EU to start ‘litigation proceedings’ if fishing row not resolved

France is planning to ask the EU to begin “litigation proceedings” if an ongoing row over post-Brexit fishing licences is not resolved.The European Commission has said the dispute must be settled by December 10 – but Downing Street said on Thursday it did not recognise the deadline, threatening to further inflame tensions between the nations.The row surrounds licences to fish in UK and Channel Islands waters under the terms of Britain’s post-Brexit trade deal with the EU – the Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA).The main source of contention is the number of licences to fish in waters around the British...
Reuters

Food delivery shares rise ahead of EU draft rules on gig workers

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Shares in ride-sharing and food delivery companies rebounded on Tuesday, ahead of an European Commission proposal expected Dec. 9 that will define when couriers should be considered employees and when they should be considered independent contractors. The Financial Times on Tuesday reported that the proposal, under development...
ShareCast

Europe midday: Gig economy stocks slump on fears of EU crackdown

European shares pared early morning gains but were still up at lunchtime on Monday after a bumpy ride last week, while gig economy stocks plunged over fears over a potential EU crackdown on employment practices. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.49% in early deals with all major regional...
ShareCast

Deliveroo, Delivery Hero fall on potential EU labour rules change

Food delivery firms Deliveroo and Delivery Hero were under the cosh on Friday following a report that people working for such companies could be reclassified as employees under a European Union labour rights plan. €0.00. 19:51 03/12/21. 0.00%. €0.00. 2,124.03. 16:27 03/12/21. -0.16%. -3.38. According to a draft proposal seen...
AFP

Italy hits Amazon with 1.1-billion-euro antitrust fine

Italian regulators hit Amazon with a massive 1.1-billion-euro ($1.3-billion) antitrust fine Thursday for allegedly abusing its dominance to push its logistics business, in the latest European action against US Big Tech. "What Amazon did (allegedly) is very typical of what the GAFA companies do, that is to say use a dominant position to push a related activity, in this case logistics services," Pierre Zelenko, a lawyer specialising in competition law at Linklaters in Paris, told AFP. - EU action - Last month, EU legislation to impose unprecedented restrictions on how US tech giants do business passed a first, significant hurdle, with a European Parliament committee approving their version of the Digital Markets Act. 
The Independent

Ireland to raise concerns with UK over border demands for non-Irish citizens

Ireland’s deputy premier has said he will raise concerns with the UK government over proposed post-Brexit arrangements to cross the Irish border.Under the Nationality and Borders Bill any non-Irish or non-UK citizens would need to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) to enter the UK, including Northern Ireland The bill is currently going through the House of Commons.The British government's intention to introduce a requirement for travel clearance for EU citizens, who are not Irish citizens, to cross the border in Ireland is disgraceful and shameful and undermines the Good Friday Agreement and the Common Travel Area – @PearseDoherty...
AFP

UK denies Friday deadline in post-Brexit fishing row

The UK government on Thursday said it was not working to a Friday deadline given to it last month by the European Union to resolve a row with France over post-Brexit fishing rights. "We've never set a deadline. I recognise they (the EU) themselves have set one but it's not one we're working to," Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman told reporters. Environment Secretary George Eustice was expected to hold talks with EU environment commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius on Friday, Downing Street said. At a previous meeting between the pair on November 24, Sinkevicius gave Britain a December 10 deadline to resolve the issue of licences sought by French fishermen, who complain that post-Brexit requirements are too onerous.
