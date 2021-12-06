ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britain sees ‘green shoots’ of recovery from trucker crisis

By Reuters
 7 days ago
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain still has an acute shortage of heavy goods vehicle (HGV) drivers but the rate at which people are leaving the sector is at least slowing, an industry group said on Monday. Logistics UK, which represents freight and haulage businesses, estimates the country lacks around 120,000...

