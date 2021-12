How would you describe public policy that made it more difficult for a worker to provide for his or her family, or for that worker's children to become educated and gain the skills needed to improve their lot in life? What if that same policy also made elder abuse and domestic violence more likely to occur, or denied needed supports to individuals with physical disabilities or mental health concerns? I'd bet you'd suggest many ways to characterize such dismal public policy, some too colorful for a family newspaper. But the accurate way to describe it is quite simple: Illinois state tax policy.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO