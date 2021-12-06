ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renault to cut fewer jobs than initially planned by 2024

By Reuters
 7 days ago
PARIS (Reuters) – French carmaker Renault said on Monday it had revised down its forecast for engineering and support jobs cuts in France between 2022 and 2024 to 1,700 from the 2,000 job losses previously expected. Renault, 15% owned by the French government, said in September it would start...

Reuters

Volkswagen plans to decide new gigafactory locations in H1, 2022

BERLIN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) said on Monday it was looking at locations for planned battery cell plants in Spain and eastern Europe and the exact sites for its third and fourth gigafactories would be determined in the first half of 2022. "By 2030, Volkswagen plans to open...
AFP

German carmakers race to retrain workforce for electric age

After her apprenticeship at Volkswagen, Michelle Gabriel was a master at welding, cutting, bending and stretching metal, but just a few years later it's not chassis but software frameworks she's piecing together after a speedy change of career. The 24-year-old's professional journey reflects the transformation the auto sector is undergoing, moving away from its traditional focus on building combustion engines to developing software. Germany's new government led by Olaf Scholz, which took office on Wednesday, wants to speed up this pivot with the aim of having 15 million electric vehicles on its roads by 2030 from just over 500,000 today. But the upheaval being caused by the electric revolution is putting in doubt the livelihoods of thousands of employees in jobs where their skills may no longer be needed.
Reuters

Toyota halts more production in Japan as parts run out

TOKYO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Co (7203.T) on Friday expanded production stoppages at some factoriesin Japan because of a shortage of components shipped from parts plants in Southeast Asia. The latest halts will cut car output by 9,000 vehicles when added to curbs announced on Thursday, affecting production...
The Guardian

Unions plan for national rail strike as job cuts loom

Rail unions are drawing up plans for a national strike as job cuts loom across the industry. The RMT is preparing to ballot its members for industrial action, with the union anticipating compulsory redundancies are highly probable at train operating companies and Network Rail. Such redundancies would mean “trains are coming to a halt”, the TSSA union said after it failed to get assurances over jobs.
Seekingalpha.com

Renault sees revenue of $1.1B from planned EV recycling business

Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY +1.9%) believes that its planned recycling business could generate an additional €1B ($1.13B) by 2030. "These activities will generate 200 million [euros] in turnover from 2025", said CEO Luca De Meo at the former auto manufacturing plant in France that the company is turning into a recycling and repurposing center for used EV vehicles and components.
GeekyGadgets

Renault AIR4 is a flying Renault 4

Renault and TheArsenale have unveiled the Renault AIR4 which is a flying version of the Renault 4, the vehicle is a show car that has been built for Renault’s 60th anniversary. The Renault AIR4 is designed to be a futuristic show car and it is designed on the Renault 4L...
insideevs.com

Dacia Spring Super Cheap EV Is Safer Than Renault Zoe

Who would have though that the Chinese-manufactured Dacia Spring, one of Europe’s most affordable electric vehicles, one that was just launched, would receive a higher safety rating than the more expensive and popular Renault Zoe. Both vehicles were recently tested by Euro NCAP and the Dacia was awarded one star, while the Renault didn’t get any stars.
